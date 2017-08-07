Apple su Instagram con un account ufficiale
La mela morsicata apre l'account @apple su Instagram per mostrare le abilità fotografiche della linea iPhone: migliaia di follower in pochi minuti.
Uno sguardo sul mondo attraverso la lente degli utenti iPhone. Così Apple descrive il suo account su Instagram, appena aperto e già capace di raccogliere decine di migliaia di follower. Un profilo attraverso il quale mettere in luce le abilità fotografiche degli smartphone iOS, a ormai poche settimane dalla presentazione del nuovo melafonino che promette passi in avanti in termini di prestazioni del comparto imaging.
Nel momento in cui viene scritto questo articolo, l’account @apple su Instagram raccoglie un totale pari a nove post, sotto forma di gallerie d’immagini realizzate con il melafonino. Ci sono scatti che simulano un obiettivo di tipo macro (come quelli di seguito) e dei ritratti, architetture urbane (allegate a fondo articolo) e alcuni brevi filmati. Ogni elemento è accompagnato dal nome dell’autore e da una breve didascalia. Il gruppo di Cupertino invita inoltre tutti coloro interessati a partecipare all’iniziativa a caricare le loro creazioni accompagnate dall’hashtag #ShotoniPhone (“Shot on iPhone”), sperando così di poter finire in una delle condivisioni di Apple.
#ShotoniPhone by… – 1. Dawn D. @dawn_denfeld “When I was diagnosed with degenerative spinal arthritis, I needed to find a hobby that didn't require a lot of walking. Now, I love to capture water drop refractions and reflections on flowers, dandelions, and cobwebs that I gather from my garden.” – 2. Chinami M. @1000wave “My grandmother is constantly laughing whenever we shoot photos and I always enjoy seeing her smile. I’m just a greedy grandchild, hoping to squeeze as many smiles as I can.” – 3. Kevin R. @kevinruss “The sounds at this chapel were unlike any sounds I was hearing anywhere else. So I added sound to the photo just to have people feel what I felt.” – 4. John D. @abstractconformity "As captain of a ship, I go around the world. At times, we’ve gotten voyage instructions from the office and literally had to go get an atlas off the shelf cause we’re like, ‘Where in the world is this?’”
La prolungata assenza di Apple dal social network fotografico potrebbe in qualche modo essere legata ad alcune presunte tensioni tra le due realtà. Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President della divisione Worldwide Marketing, ha eliminato il suo account nel 2012 in seguito al tanto discusso lancio dell’applicazione su Android. Solo pochi mesi prima la mela morsicata l’aveva nominata “app dell’anno”. Allora Schiller affermò che la propria decisione non era in alcun modo legata all’arrivo su Play Store, ma al fatto che la piattaforma era cresciuta troppo per i suoi gusti personali.
Attualmente Instagram conta oltre 700 milioni di utenti attivi su base mensile (250 milioni ogni giorno), un pubblico troppo ampio per poter essere ignorato da chi, come la mela morsicata, desidera fondare parte del proprio successo sulla fotografia mobile. Si ricorda che anche Google ha aperto l’account Android da pochi mesi, nel novembre 2016.
#ShotoniPhone by… – 1. Fabien B. @fabienbaron “These photographs are my personal mood board. This is what I see and like.” – 2. Jess R. @jessronagrooming “If I could choose only one type of dog to groom for the rest of my life what would it be? Oh my gosh. A poodle!” – 3. Josh N. @bellpayphoneproject “This is street furniture that’s been around for almost a century and it will be gone soon. Gone forever… and I’ll be telling my grandkids about this nerdy project where I took pictures of phones with a telephone.” – 4. Brock D. @brockdavis “I’ve created so many things just to make my kids laugh at breakfast time.” – 5. Olivier C. @oli_op “I am drawn to things that look mundane at first, but then become magical because you’ve changed one factor – the speed at which you see it."