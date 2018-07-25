PS4, ecco i saldi estivi del PlayStation Store

Floriana Giambarresi,

Sony ha annunciato l’inizio dei Saldi Estivi sul PlayStation Store: centinaia di giochi per PS4, PlayStation VR, PS3 e PS Vita sono ora disponibili a un prezzo scontato fino al 60%, rappresentando così una ottima occasione per recuperare eventualmente quei titoli affini ai propri interessi che non si ha avuto la possibilità di acquistare prima.

In un post diramato sul PlayStation blog ufficiale, Sony lancia dunque i Saldi Estivi, disponibili da oggi fino al 9 agosto. «Ci sono avventure ed esperienze per tutti i gusti. Riscoprite i segreti di un passato perduto mentre combattete le mostruosità meccanizzate in Horizon: Zero Dawn. Ruggite attraverso l’America con le esilaranti corse di The Crew 2. Combattete per sopravvivere attraverso il regno ossessionante di Lordran in Dark Souls: Remastered. Perdetevi nel vasto Egitto con Assassin’s Creed Origins», si legge nel comunicato che spiega come i Saldi estivi si rivolgono sia a chi vuole acquistare un titolo a prezzo competitivo, sia a chi vuole estendere un gioco già in possesso mediante un contenuto aggiuntivo.

Di seguito una selezione dei giochi che fanno parte dei Saldi Estivi sul PS Store, mentre per ottenere una panoramica completa è sufficiente visitare il PlayStation Store e iniziare a navigare.

Giochi PS4:

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Cities: Skyline

Crossing Souls

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition

Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Dragon Ball Fighterz

Dragon’s Crown Pro

Skyrim Special Edition Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition

For Honor Deluxe Edition

Frantics

Gran Turismo Sport

Grand Theft Auto V

Gravity Rush 2

H1Z1 – Deluxe Founder’s Bundle

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn – Complete Edition

Injustice 2

Just Cause 3 XL Edition

NBA 2K18

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Nioh

No Man’s Sky

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier

Prey Dishonored 2 Bundle

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – Gold Edition

Sega Mega Drive Classics

Shadow of the Colossus

Shift Quantum

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition

The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition

The Last Guardian

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

WipEout Omega Collection

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

E altro ancora./li>

DLC:

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass

Dark Souls III – Season Pass

GTA V Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass

Nioh Season Pass

Project Cars 2 Porsche Legends Pack DLC

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Season Pass

Tekken 7 – Season Pass

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass

E altro ancora.

PS VR:

Batman: Arkham VR

Bravo Team

Lethal VR

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV

The Inpatient

PlayStationVR Worlds

Rez Infinite

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

StarBlood Arena

Superhot VR

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

E altro ancora.

Alcuni titoli potrebbero non essere disponibili nella propria regione.