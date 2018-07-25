PS4, ecco i saldi estivi del PlayStation Store
Prendono il via i Saldi Estivi sul PlayStation Store, con centinaia di giochi PS4, PS4, PS VR e DLC in sconto: ecco la lista diramata da Sony.
Sony ha annunciato l’inizio dei Saldi Estivi sul PlayStation Store: centinaia di giochi per PS4, PlayStation VR, PS3 e PS Vita sono ora disponibili a un prezzo scontato fino al 60%, rappresentando così una ottima occasione per recuperare eventualmente quei titoli affini ai propri interessi che non si ha avuto la possibilità di acquistare prima.
In un post diramato sul PlayStation blog ufficiale, Sony lancia dunque i Saldi Estivi, disponibili da oggi fino al 9 agosto. «Ci sono avventure ed esperienze per tutti i gusti. Riscoprite i segreti di un passato perduto mentre combattete le mostruosità meccanizzate in Horizon: Zero Dawn. Ruggite attraverso l’America con le esilaranti corse di The Crew 2. Combattete per sopravvivere attraverso il regno ossessionante di Lordran in Dark Souls: Remastered. Perdetevi nel vasto Egitto con Assassin’s Creed Origins», si legge nel comunicato che spiega come i Saldi estivi si rivolgono sia a chi vuole acquistare un titolo a prezzo competitivo, sia a chi vuole estendere un gioco già in possesso mediante un contenuto aggiuntivo.
Di seguito una selezione dei giochi che fanno parte dei Saldi Estivi sul PS Store, mentre per ottenere una panoramica completa è sufficiente visitare il PlayStation Store e iniziare a navigare.
Giochi PS4:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Cities: Skyline
- Crossing Souls
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Dragon Ball Fighterz
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- Skyrim Special Edition Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle
- Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition
- For Honor Deluxe Edition
- Frantics
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Gravity Rush 2
- H1Z1 – Deluxe Founder’s Bundle
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn – Complete Edition
- Injustice 2
- Just Cause 3 XL Edition
- NBA 2K18
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Nioh
- No Man’s Sky
- Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier
- Prey Dishonored 2 Bundle
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – Gold Edition
- Sega Mega Drive Classics
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shift Quantum
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
- The Last Guardian
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- WipEout Omega Collection
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- E altro ancora./li>
DLC:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
- Dark Souls III – Season Pass
- GTA V Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass
- Nioh Season Pass
- Project Cars 2 Porsche Legends Pack DLC
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Season Pass
- Tekken 7 – Season Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- E altro ancora.
PS VR:
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Bravo Team
- Lethal VR
- Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV
- The Inpatient
- PlayStationVR Worlds
- Rez Infinite
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- StarBlood Arena
- Superhot VR
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- E altro ancora.
Alcuni titoli potrebbero non essere disponibili nella propria regione.