PlayStation Store, al via gli sconti di Halloween
A partire da oggi, i giocatori possono contare su una grande quantità di offerte, in occasione di Halloween, sui giochi presenti nel PlayStation Store.
,
Halloween è una festività anglosassone che ormai da anni ha preso piede anche dalle nostre parti. I negozi si riempiono di zucche intagliate e dolciumi, e c’è già chi sta preparando il costume da sfoggiare nella notte del 31 ottobre prossimo. Persino Google Assistant offre comandi a tema, e il PlayStation Store ci fa un bel regalo per l’occasione: spuntano infatti interessanti promozioni sullo store digitale di PlayStation, ovviamente per i giochi horror (o comunque con atmosfere un po’ dark).
Gli sconti arrivano fino al 60% sul prezzo di listino e i videogiochi in offerta sono tantissimi, oltre il centinaio! Sarà possibile beneficiarne da oggi al 2 novembre, quindi avete ben due settimane di tempo per alleggerire il vostro portafoglio. Gli abbonati al servizio PS Plus potranno contare su uno sconto maggiore.
Tra le offerte che potrebbero maggiormente allettare i giocatori si annoverano Resident Evil 7, disponibile a soli 16,99 euro, così come Dark Souls 3 all’irrisorio prezzo di 14,99 euro (nel caso foste orientati alla Deluxe Edition, la troverete a 21,99 euro).
Per comprare Devil May Cry HD Collection vi basterà sborsare 17,99 euro, mentre l’apocalisse zombie di Dying Light è disponibile a 13,99 euro. La meravigliosa versione rimasterizzata per PlayStation 4 di The Last of Us, infine, vi aspetta a 19,99 euro. Chiaramente le offerte non hanno a che fare soltanto con i giochi, ma sono applicate anche a DLC e Season Pass.
Di seguito vi riportiamo tutti i giochi cui sono applicati gli sconti e vi rimandiamo alla pagina ufficiale delle offerte di Halloween.
- 101 Ways to Die
- 2Dark
- ADVENTURE TIME: PIRATES OF THE ENCHIRIDION
- Agony
- Alien: Isolation
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection
- Alien Shooter
- Arizona Sunshine
- Bedlam: the game by Christopher Brookmyre
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
- BioShock: The Collection
- Blackwood Crossing
- Blood Bowl 2
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition
- Bloodborne
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
- Bloody Zombies
- Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles (add-on)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles (game)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe Edition (game)
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Claire: Extended Cut
- DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS III
- DARK SOULS III – Deluxe Edition
- DARK SOULS III – Season Pass
- DARK SOULS III : The Ringed City
- DARK SOULS III: Ashes of Ariandel
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- DEAD AHEAD: ZOMBIE WARFARE
- DEAD AHEAD: ZOMBIE WARFARE – Circus Pack
- DEAD AHEAD: ZOMBIE WARFARE – SWAT Bundle
- DEAD AHEAD: ZOMBIE WARFARE -Epic Military Pack
- Dead Alliance
- Dead by Daylight : The SAW Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: CURTAIN CALL Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Leatherface
- Dead by Daylight: Shattered Bloodline
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead by Daylight: The HALLOWEEN Chapter
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- DEAD RISING
- DEAD RISING 2
- DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle
- Doodle Devil
- Doodle Devil & Alien Shooter
- DOOM
- DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
- DOOM VFR
- Dying Light
- Dying Light Season Pass
- Dying Light The Bozak Horde
- Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle
- Dying Light: The Following
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- DYING: Reborn
- DYING: Reborn PSVR
- DYING: Reborn Ultimate Bundle
- Emily Wants to Play
- Emily Wants to Play Too
- End of Zoe
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle
- Fallout 4: Automatron
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World
- Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
- Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
- Furi
- Furi Definitive Edition
- Ghostbusters
- GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst
- God of War III Remastered
- Here They Lie
- Hidden Agenda
- HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition
- HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition Upgrade
- Hotel Transylvania
- How to Survive 2
- Killing Floor 2
- Killing Floor: Incursion
- Late Shift
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Inheritance
- Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Little Nightmares Original Soundtrack
- Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pack
- Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Murdered: Soul Suspect
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- OASIS GAMES SHOOTER VR BUNDLE
- observer_
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Pixel Gear
- Plague Inc: Evolved
- Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes
- Prey
- Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle
- Raid Mode: Throwback Map Pack
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack
- Resident Evil 4
- RESIDENT EVIL 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Season Pass
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: Banned Footage Vol.1
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: Banned Footage Vol.2
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle
- Slender: The Arrival
- SOMA
- Strange Brigade
- Strange Brigade Digital Deluxe
- The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within Season Pass
- The Evil Within 2
- The Inpatient
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Persistence
- The Raven Remastered
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Umbrella Corps
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
- Umbrella Corps Upgrade Pack
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Valley
- Weeping Doll
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- XCOM 2
- XCOM 2 Collection
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe
- XCOM 2 Ware of the Chosen