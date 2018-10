Xiaomi Mi MIX 3: 10 GB di RAM e connettività 5G

We've successfully tested 5G data connections on Xiaomi phones, and we can't wait for the official rollout of 5G next year! 🎉🎉

5G download speeds are more than 10X faster than 4G speeds. What's everyone looking forward to the most? ⚡⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/vLAH3wosni

— Donovan Sung (@donovansung) September 3, 2018