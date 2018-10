Android 9 Pie in arrivo su Nokia 6.1

Android 9 Pie: now available on Nokia 6.1! AI-power your Nokia 6.1 as it gets smarter, faster and adapts as you use it. We are serving 🥧 with a side of cool refreshed imaging expereince including Google Lens integration pic.twitter.com/et5fkKhbst

— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 30, 2018