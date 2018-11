Copyright, è scontro tra l’UE e YouTube

View this post on Instagram

📢 Important announcement for all the YouTube fans! 📹😍 There’s some misinformation going around about the copyright law reform we’re proposing. If you are a YouTuber or a YouTube 💙 lover, don’t worry. You will continue to do what you do today 🙌: watching your favourite vlogs, filming and publishing for your beloved followers, learning from tutorials, listening to music and much more! Go on and keep enjoying all that as much as we do! Why are we proposing this reform? 👇👇 Because… 🔹 We believe artists, performers and creators sharing their content online should get a fair remuneration for their creativity and hard work. 🔹 We need to close this value gap and make sure the remuneration for creators and online platforms is fairly shared 🔹 We want to empower and strengthen the position of authors and artists in negotiations with big platforms which largely benefit their creations. 🔹 We want contracts between online platforms and creators to be transparent. What’s next? Our proposal is under discussion between the European Parliament and the Council of the EU. The new rules will enter into force after an agreement is reached and the Directive is officially adopted. Follow the link in bio if you are interested in the topic ☝👀