Far Cry, nuovo capitolo annunciato ai Game Awards

Marco Locatelli,

Un recente breve video teaser di Ubisoft preannuncia che ai The Game Awards 2018, che si terranno questa notte, verrà presentato un nuovo capitolo di Far Cry.

Dalle immagini non è chiaro se si tratti di un nuovo capitolo della saga ordinaria, e quindi Far Cry 6, o di uno spin off come l’ottimo Far Cry Primal del 2016 o, ancora, di una semplice espansione per Far Cry 5, ultimo capitolo della saga uscito quest’anno.

Analizzando l’inizio del trailer (che potete vedere qui sopra) ci sono alcuni rimandi al finale di Far Cry 5, ma non andiamo nel dettaglio per evitare di spoilerare a chi ancora non avesse completato il gioco. Sembra però esserci una forte connessione con Far Cry 5 e la profezia apocalittica del leader della setta John Seed.

Sicuramente questo nuovo Far Cry avrà un’ambientazione post apocalittica, come suggeriscono diversi passaggi del trailer.

Ricordiamo che i The Game Awards 2018 inizieranno alle ore 2.30 del mattina itlaiano di domani, 7 dicembre e la diretta si svolgerà al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, in California.

L’evento potrà essere visto su diversi canali streaming: Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook e Mixer.

Di seguito, ecco tutte le nomination dei titoli che concorrono all’Oscar del videogioco:

Gioco dell’anno

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Celeste

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Monster Hunter: World

Red Dead Redemption 2

Miglior Gioco in evoluzione

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Overwatch

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Miglior Game Direction

A Way Out

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Miglior Narrativa

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Life is Strange 2: Episodio 1

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Miglior Direzione Artistica

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

God of War

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Miglior Colonna Sonora

Celeste

God of War

Spider-Man

Ni no Kuni II

Ovtopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

Miglior Audio Design

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Forza Horizon 4

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Miglior Gioco Action

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Dead Cells

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Mega Man 11

Miglior Gioco Action/Adventure

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Miglior Gioco di Ruolo

Dragon Quest XI

Monster Hunter: World

Ni no Kuni II

Octopath Traveler

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Miglior Picchiaduro

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Soul Calibur VI

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition

Miglior Performance

Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human

Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption II

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man

Miglior Gioco per impatto sociale

11-11 Memories Retold

Celeste

Florence

Life is Strange 2

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

Miglior Gioco Indie

Celeste

Dead Cells

Intro the Breach

Return of the Obra Dinn

The Messenger

Miglior Gioco Mobile

Donut County

Florence

Fortnite

PUBG MOBILE

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Miglior Gioco VR o AR

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Firewall Zero Hour

Moss

Tetris Effect

Miglior Gioco per Famiglie

Mario Tennis Aces

Nintendo Labo

Overcooked 2

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Super Mario Party

Miglior Gioco di Strategia

Battletech

Frostpunk

Into the Breach

The Banner Saga 3

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Miglior Gioco Sportivo o di Guida

FIFA 19

Forza Horizon 4

MArio Tennis Aces

NBA 2K19

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Miglior Gioco Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Destiny 2: I Rinnegati

Monster Hunter World

Sea of Thieves

Fortnite

Miglior Gioco eSports

Coutner Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

Miglior Giocatore eSports

SonicFox

Tokido

Uzi

s1mple

JjoNak

Miglior Team eSports

Fnatic (League of Legends)

Astralis (CS:GO)

Cloud9 (League of Legends)

London Spitfire (Overwatch)

OG (DOTA 2)

Miglior Evento eSports

Overwatch League Grand Finals

League of Legends World Championship

ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018

The International 2018

EVO 2018

Miglior Content Creator dell’anno

Ninja

Pokimane

Dr. Lupo

Myth

Willyrex