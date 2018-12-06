Far Cry, nuovo capitolo annunciato ai Game Awards
Un recente breve video di Ubisoft preannuncia che ai The Game Awards 2018, che si terranno questa notte, verrà presentato un nuovo capitolo di Far Cry.
Dalle immagini non è chiaro se si tratti di un nuovo capitolo della saga ordinaria, e quindi Far Cry 6, o di uno spin off come l’ottimo Far Cry Primal del 2016 o, ancora, di una semplice espansione per Far Cry 5, ultimo capitolo della saga uscito quest’anno.
Analizzando l’inizio del trailer (che potete vedere qui sopra) ci sono alcuni rimandi al finale di Far Cry 5, ma non andiamo nel dettaglio per evitare di spoilerare a chi ancora non avesse completato il gioco. Sembra però esserci una forte connessione con Far Cry 5 e la profezia apocalittica del leader della setta John Seed.
Sicuramente questo nuovo Far Cry avrà un’ambientazione post apocalittica, come suggeriscono diversi passaggi del trailer.
Ricordiamo che i The Game Awards 2018 inizieranno alle ore 2.30 del mattina itlaiano di domani, 7 dicembre e la diretta si svolgerà al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, in California.
L’evento potrà essere visto su diversi canali streaming: Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook e Mixer.
Di seguito, ecco tutte le nomination dei titoli che concorrono all’Oscar del videogioco:
- Gioco dell’anno
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Monster Hunter: World
Red Dead Redemption 2
- Miglior Gioco in evoluzione
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Overwatch
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Miglior Game Direction
A Way Out
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
- Miglior Narrativa
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Life is Strange 2: Episodio 1
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
- Miglior Direzione Artistica
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
God of War
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
- Miglior Colonna Sonora
Celeste
God of War
Spider-Man
Ni no Kuni II
Ovtopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2
- Miglior Audio Design
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Forza Horizon 4
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
- Miglior Gioco Action
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Dead Cells
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Far Cry 5
Mega Man 11
- Miglior Gioco Action/Adventure
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Miglior Gioco di Ruolo
Dragon Quest XI
Monster Hunter: World
Ni no Kuni II
Octopath Traveler
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Miglior Picchiaduro
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Soul Calibur VI
Street Fighter V Arcade Edition
- Miglior Performance
Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human
Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War
Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption II
Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Miglior Gioco per impatto sociale
11-11 Memories Retold
Celeste
Florence
Life is Strange 2
The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
- Miglior Gioco Indie
Celeste
Dead Cells
Intro the Breach
Return of the Obra Dinn
The Messenger
- Miglior Gioco Mobile
Donut County
Florence
Fortnite
PUBG MOBILE
Reigns: Game of Thrones
- Miglior Gioco VR o AR
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Firewall Zero Hour
Moss
Tetris Effect
- Miglior Gioco per Famiglie
Mario Tennis Aces
Nintendo Labo
Overcooked 2
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Super Mario Party
- Miglior Gioco di Strategia
Battletech
Frostpunk
Into the Breach
The Banner Saga 3
Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Miglior Gioco Sportivo o di Guida
FIFA 19
Forza Horizon 4
MArio Tennis Aces
NBA 2K19
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
- Miglior Gioco Multiplayer
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Destiny 2: I Rinnegati
Monster Hunter World
Sea of Thieves
Fortnite
- Miglior Gioco eSports
Coutner Strike: Global Offensive
DOTA 2
Fortnite
League of Legends
Overwatch
- Miglior Giocatore eSports
SonicFox
Tokido
Uzi
s1mple
JjoNak
- Miglior Team eSports
Fnatic (League of Legends)
Astralis (CS:GO)
Cloud9 (League of Legends)
London Spitfire (Overwatch)
OG (DOTA 2)
- Miglior Evento eSports
Overwatch League Grand Finals
League of Legends World Championship
ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018
The International 2018
EVO 2018
- Miglior Content Creator dell’anno
Ninja
Pokimane
Dr. Lupo
Myth
Willyrex