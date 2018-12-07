Game Awards 2018, ecco tutti i vincitori
Nelle scorse ore si è tenuta la cerimonia dei Game Awards 2018, gli "Oscar dei videogiochi". Ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori!
,
Quella appena trascorsa è stata una nottata indimenticabile per i giocatori, non solo perché sono stati premiati i giochi migliori di quest’anno ma anche per una serie di annunci inaspettati (forse non tutti!). La sorpresa più grande dei Game Awards 2018 l’ha riservata God of War ai suoi fan, che è riuscito a “strappare” a quel capolavoro di Red Dead Redemption 2 la statuetta di Miglior Gioco dell’anno, ovvero il premio più importante.
Di seguito trovate la lista dei vincitori di ogni categoria!
Gioco dell’anno
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Monster Hunter: World
Red Dead Redemption II
Miglior gioco action
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Dead Cells
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Far Cry 5
Mega Man 11
Miglior action/adventure
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption II
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Miglior RPG
Dragon Quest XI
Monster Hunter: World
Ni no Kuni II
Octopath Traveler
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Migliore regia
A Way Out
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption II
Migliore sceneggiatura
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption II
Miglior gioco supportato
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Overwatch
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Migliore direzione artistica
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
God of War
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
Migliori musiche
Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption II
Miglior audio
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Forza Horizon 4
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption II
Miglior gioco indie
Celeste
Dead Cells
Intro the Breach
Return of the Obra Dinn
The Messenger
Miglior performance
Bryan Dechart nei panni di Connor, Detroit: Become Human
Christopher Judge nei panni di Kratos, God of War
Melissanthi Mahut nei panni di Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Roger Clark nei panni di Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption II
Yuri Lowenthal nei panni di Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man
Miglior gioco per impatto sociale
11-11 Memories Retold
Celeste
Florence
Life is Strange 2
The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
Miglior gioco mobile
Donut County
Florence
Fortnite
PUBG MOBILE
Reigns: Game of Thrones
Miglior gioco VR/AR
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Firewall Zero Hour
Moss
Tetris Effect
Miglior picchiaduro
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Soul Caliber VI
Street Fighter V Arcade Edition
Miglior gioco per famiglie
Mario Tennis Aces
Nintendo Labo
Overcooked 2
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Super Mario Party
Migliore strategico
Battletech
Frostpunk
Into the Breach
The Banner Saga 3
Valkyria Chronicles 4
Migliore sportivo/racing
FIFA 19
Forza Horizon 4
Mario Tennis Aces
NBA 2K19
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
Miglior gioco multiplayer
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Fortnite
Monster Hunter: World
Sea of Thieves
Miglior gioco sviluppato da studenti
Combat 2018
Dash Quasar
JERA
LIFF
RE: Charge
Miglior gioco indie al debutto
Donut County
Florence
Moss
The Messenger
Yoku’s Island Express
Miglior gioco per eSports
CSGO
DOTA2
Fortnite
League of Legends
Overwatch
Miglior giocatore di eSports
Dominique “SonicFox” McLean
Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi
Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
Sung-hygeon “JJoNak” Bang
Miglior team di eSports
Astralis
Cloud9
Fnatic
London Spitfire
OG
Miglior coach di eSports
Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu
Christian “ppasarel” Banaseanu
Danny “zonic” Sorensen
Dylan Falco
Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi
Janko “YNk” Paunovic
Miglior evento di eSports
ELAGUE Major: Boston 2018
EVO 2018
League of Legends World Championship
Overwatch League Grand Finals
The International 2018
Miglior host di eSports
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Anders Blume
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Paul “RedEye” Chaloner
Miglior momento dell’anno degli eSports
C9 comeback win in triple OT vs FAZE
G2 beating RNG
KT vs IG Base Race
OG’s massive upset of LGD
SonicFox side switch against Go1 in DBZ
Miglior creatore di contenuti dell’anno
Dr. Lupo
Myth
Ninja
Pokimane
Willyrex