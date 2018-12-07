Game Awards 2018, ecco tutti i vincitori

Matteo Tontini,

Quella appena trascorsa è stata una nottata indimenticabile per i giocatori, non solo perché sono stati premiati i giochi migliori di quest’anno ma anche per una serie di annunci inaspettati (forse non tutti!). La sorpresa più grande dei Game Awards 2018 l’ha riservata God of War ai suoi fan, che è riuscito a “strappare” a quel capolavoro di Red Dead Redemption 2 la statuetta di Miglior Gioco dell’anno, ovvero il premio più importante.

Di seguito trovate la lista dei vincitori di ogni categoria!

Gioco dell’anno

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Celeste

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Monster Hunter: World

Red Dead Redemption II

Miglior gioco action

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Dead Cells

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Mega Man 11

Miglior action/adventure

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Miglior RPG

Dragon Quest XI

Monster Hunter: World

Ni no Kuni II

Octopath Traveler

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Migliore regia

A Way Out

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Migliore sceneggiatura

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Miglior gioco supportato

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Overwatch

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Migliore direzione artistica

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

God of War

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Migliori musiche

Celeste

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption II

Miglior audio

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Forza Horizon 4

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Miglior gioco indie

Celeste

Dead Cells

Intro the Breach

Return of the Obra Dinn

The Messenger

Miglior performance

Bryan Dechart nei panni di Connor, Detroit: Become Human

Christopher Judge nei panni di Kratos, God of War

Melissanthi Mahut nei panni di Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark nei panni di Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption II

Yuri Lowenthal nei panni di Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man

Miglior gioco per impatto sociale

11-11 Memories Retold

Celeste

Florence

Life is Strange 2

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

Miglior gioco mobile

Donut County

Florence

Fortnite

PUBG MOBILE

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Miglior gioco VR/AR

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Firewall Zero Hour

Moss

Tetris Effect

Miglior picchiaduro

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Soul Caliber VI

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition

Miglior gioco per famiglie

Mario Tennis Aces

Nintendo Labo

Overcooked 2

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Super Mario Party

Migliore strategico

Battletech

Frostpunk

Into the Breach

The Banner Saga 3

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Migliore sportivo/racing

FIFA 19

Forza Horizon 4

Mario Tennis Aces

NBA 2K19

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Miglior gioco multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Fortnite

Monster Hunter: World

Sea of Thieves

Miglior gioco sviluppato da studenti

Combat 2018

Dash Quasar

JERA

LIFF

RE: Charge

Miglior gioco indie al debutto

Donut County

Florence

Moss

The Messenger

Yoku’s Island Express

Miglior gioco per eSports

CSGO

DOTA2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

Miglior giocatore di eSports

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean

Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi

Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Sung-hygeon “JJoNak” Bang

Miglior team di eSports

Astralis

Cloud9

Fnatic

London Spitfire

OG

Miglior coach di eSports

Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu

Christian “ppasarel” Banaseanu

Danny “zonic” Sorensen

Dylan Falco

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi

Janko “YNk” Paunovic

Miglior evento di eSports

ELAGUE Major: Boston 2018

EVO 2018

League of Legends World Championship

Overwatch League Grand Finals

The International 2018

Miglior host di eSports

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Anders Blume

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Paul “RedEye” Chaloner

Miglior momento dell’anno degli eSports

C9 comeback win in triple OT vs FAZE

G2 beating RNG

KT vs IG Base Race

OG’s massive upset of LGD

SonicFox side switch against Go1 in DBZ

Miglior creatore di contenuti dell’anno

Dr. Lupo

Myth

Ninja

Pokimane

Willyrex