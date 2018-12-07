QR code per la pagina originale

Game Awards 2018, ecco tutti i vincitori

Nelle scorse ore si è tenuta la cerimonia dei Game Awards 2018, gli "Oscar dei videogiochi". Ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori!

 Videogiochi

,

Quella appena trascorsa è stata una nottata indimenticabile per i giocatori, non solo perché sono stati premiati i giochi migliori di quest’anno ma anche per una serie di annunci inaspettati (forse non tutti!). La sorpresa più grande dei Game Awards 2018 l’ha riservata God of War ai suoi fan, che è riuscito a “strappare” a quel capolavoro di Red Dead Redemption 2 la statuetta di Miglior Gioco dell’anno, ovvero il premio più importante.

Di seguito trovate la lista dei vincitori di ogni categoria!

Gioco dell’anno

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Monster Hunter: World
Red Dead Redemption II

Miglior gioco action

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Dead Cells
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Far Cry 5
Mega Man 11

Miglior action/adventure

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption II
Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Miglior RPG

Dragon Quest XI
Monster Hunter: World
Ni no Kuni II
Octopath Traveler
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Migliore regia

A Way Out
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption II

Migliore sceneggiatura

Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption II

Miglior gioco supportato

Destiny 2: Forsaken
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Overwatch
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Migliore direzione artistica

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
God of War
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn

Migliori musiche

Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption II

Miglior audio

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Forza Horizon 4
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption II

Miglior gioco indie

Celeste
Dead Cells
Intro the Breach
Return of the Obra Dinn
The Messenger

Miglior performance

Bryan Dechart nei panni di Connor, Detroit: Become Human
Christopher Judge nei panni di Kratos, God of War
Melissanthi Mahut nei panni di Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Roger Clark nei panni di Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption II
Yuri Lowenthal nei panni di Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man

Miglior gioco per impatto sociale

11-11 Memories Retold
Celeste
Florence
Life is Strange 2
The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

Miglior gioco mobile

Donut County
Florence
Fortnite
PUBG MOBILE
Reigns: Game of Thrones

Miglior gioco VR/AR

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Firewall Zero Hour
Moss
Tetris Effect

Miglior picchiaduro

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Soul Caliber VI
Street Fighter V Arcade Edition

Miglior gioco per famiglie

Mario Tennis Aces
Nintendo Labo
Overcooked 2
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Super Mario Party

Migliore strategico

Battletech
Frostpunk
Into the Breach
The Banner Saga 3
Valkyria Chronicles 4

Migliore sportivo/racing

FIFA 19
Forza Horizon 4
Mario Tennis Aces
NBA 2K19
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Miglior gioco multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Fortnite
Monster Hunter: World
Sea of Thieves

Miglior gioco sviluppato da studenti

Combat 2018
Dash Quasar
JERA
LIFF
RE: Charge

Miglior gioco indie al debutto

Donut County
Florence
Moss
The Messenger
Yoku’s Island Express

Miglior gioco per eSports

CSGO
DOTA2
Fortnite
League of Legends
Overwatch

Miglior giocatore di eSports

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean
Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi
Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
Sung-hygeon “JJoNak” Bang

Miglior team di eSports

Astralis
Cloud9
Fnatic
London Spitfire
OG

Miglior coach di eSports

Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu
Christian “ppasarel” Banaseanu
Danny “zonic” Sorensen
Dylan Falco
Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi
Janko “YNk” Paunovic

Miglior evento di eSports

ELAGUE Major: Boston 2018
EVO 2018
League of Legends World Championship
Overwatch League Grand Finals
The International 2018

Miglior host di eSports

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Anders Blume
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Paul “RedEye” Chaloner

Miglior momento dell’anno degli eSports

C9 comeback win in triple OT vs FAZE
G2 beating RNG
KT vs IG Base Race
OG’s massive upset of LGD
SonicFox side switch against Go1 in DBZ

Miglior creatore di contenuti dell’anno

Dr. Lupo
Myth
Ninja
Pokimane
Willyrex

Fonte: IGN • Immagine: Sony