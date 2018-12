Parker Solar Probe tra le fiamme del Sole, la foto

ICYMI: We have a new view of the Sun's atmosphere, the corona, from our #ParkerSolarProbe mission. This image was captured on Nov. 8, 2018, when the spacecraft was just 16.9 million miles from our star. 🛰📷☀️ https://t.co/kec0t4mey5 pic.twitter.com/b2fexj9XNa

— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) December 12, 2018