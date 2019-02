Straordinaria foto mostra lato nascosto della Luna

This photo of Earth and the Lunar farside, maybe our best ever, was taken yesterday by the Chinese Lunar satellite DSLWP-B (Longjiang-2). The Dwingeloo telescope downloaded the photo from the satellite this morning. More info at https://t.co/sKt7w9mol9 pic.twitter.com/IsnyvqekTz

— Dwingeloo Telescoop (@radiotelescoop) February 4, 2019