Opportunity, rover dichiarato morto dalla NASA

Spent the evening at JPL as the last ever commands were sent to the Opportunity rover on #Mars. 💔

There was silence. There were tears. There were hugs. There were memories and laughs shared.#ThankYouOppy #GoodnightOppy pic.twitter.com/JYRPtKZ8T5

— Dr. Tanya Harrison (@tanyaofmars) February 13, 2019