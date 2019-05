WhatsApp: no, la Dark Mode non è stata cancellata

I don't know why WhatsApp has abandoned the dark mode for Android.

They removed every reference in the 2.19.123 update, but I wanted to wait another beta to be sure.. and no tracks of it in the 2.19.124 update too..

Maybe they will develop it again using a different approach. https://t.co/BYRQRdSV9R

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 1, 2019