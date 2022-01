Technology sharing between OnePlus & Oppo is in Full swing, Find X5 series gets Hasselblad treatment and I'm hearing that MariSilicon will be seen on a OnePlus Flagship in the 2nd Half of this year.

There are rumours of an Ultra flagship from OnePlus in the EVT phase right now.

— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 25, 2022