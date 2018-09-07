7 settembre 2018,
Marvel’s Spider-Man, trailer DLC The Heist
Sony PlayStation e Insomniac Games hanno rilasciato il trailer dedicato al DLC The Heist in arrivo per Marvel’s Spider-Man, esclusiva PS4.
Sony PlayStation e Insomniac Games hanno rilasciato il trailer dedicato al DLC The Heist in arrivo per Marvel's Spider-Man, esclusiva PS4 da ora disponibile sul mercato. The Heist sarà lanciato il 23 ottobre e si concentra su Felicia Hardy, alias Black Cat.
Fonte: PlayStation su YouTube •