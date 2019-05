HTC Exodus 1s e aggiornamento Android 9 Pie

We want to share the release schedule of the Android Pie updates for #HTC smartphones. Please note, certain regions & carrier deployment may affect these dates. U11 rollout will begin late May, 2019; U11+ will begin late June, 2019; U12+ will begin mid-June, 2019. Thank you pic.twitter.com/eyeCdX5qWm

— HTC (@htc) May 10, 2019