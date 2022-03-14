Annie Awards: premiati I Mitchell e Arcane

Netflix ha svelato i vincitori degli Annie Awards 2022, con molteplici premi ottenuti da Arcane e da I Mitchell contro le macchine.

Netflix ha recentemente avuto modo di portare avanti le premiazioni degli Annie Awards, scegliendo moltissimi trofei da fornire a delle produzioni animate di successo che hanno avuto modo di conquistare il cuore dei fan e la critica specializzata, con alcuni titoli che hanno avuto un successo maggiore di altri.

Si parla ad esempio di I Mitchell contro le macchine, che è riuscito a ottenere il premio di miglior prodotto animato, con Arcane che ha invece sbancato per quel che riguarda la quantità di premi riscossi nel corso degli Annie Awards.

Trovate invece qui di seguito la lista di tutti i vincitori degli Annie Awards:

Best feature

I Mitchell contro le macchine

Sony Pictures Animation per Netflix

Best Indie Feature

Flee

Neon, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left HandFilms, Participant

Best Special Production

Namoo

Baobab Studios

Best Short Subject

Bestia

Trebol 3 Producciones, MALEZA Estudio

Best Sponsored

A Future Begins

Nexus Studios

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ada Twist, Scientist

Episodio: Twelve Angry Birds

Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Wonder Worldwide, Netflix

Best TV/Media

Maya and the Three

Episodio: The Sun and the Moon

Serie Netflix

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Arcane

Episodio: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix

Best Student Film

Night of the Living Dread

Student director: Ida Melum; Student producer; Danielle Goff; School: National Film and Television School, U.K.

Best FX – TV/Media

Arcane

FX Team: Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Martin Touzé, Frédéric Macé, Jérôme Dupré; Episode: Oil and Water

Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix

Best FX – Feature

I Mitchell contro le macchine

FX Team: Christopher Logan, Man–Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari

Sony Pictures Animation per Netflix

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Arcane

Animatore: Léa Chervet

Episodio: The Monster You Created

Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix

Best Character Animation – Feature

Encanto

Animatore: Dave Hardin

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Shang-Chi e la Leggenda dei Dieci Anelli

Animation Team: Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault

Marvel Entertainment, Weta Digital

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Animation Team: Insomniac Games

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Arcane

Designer: Evan Monteiro

Episodio: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved

Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix

Best Character Design – Feature

I Mitchell contro le macchine

Designer: Lindsey Olivares

Sony Pictures Animation per Netflix

Best Direction – TV/Media

Arcane

Registi: Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury

Episodio: The Monster You Created

Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix

Best Direction – Feature

I Mitchell contro le macchine

Registi: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Sony Pictures Animation per Netflix

Best Music – TV/Media

Maya and the Three

Score: Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla

Episodio: The Sun and the Moon

Una serie Netflix

Best Music – Feature

Encanto

Score: Germaine Franco, Lin–Manuel Miranda

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Arcane

Design Team: Julien Georgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry

Episodio: Happy Progress Day!

Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix

Best Production Design – Feature

I Mitchell contro le macchine

DesignTeam: Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich

Sony Pictures Animation per Netflix

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Arcane

Storyboard Artist: Simon Andriveau

Episodio: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix

Best Storyboarding – Feature

Encanto

Storyboard Artist: Jason Hand

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Arcane

Ella Purnell come Jinx

Episodio: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix

Best Voice Acting – Feature

I Mitchell contro le macchine

Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell

Sony Pictures Animation per Netflix

Best Writing – TV/Media

Arcane

Writers: Christian Linke, Alex Yee

Episodio: The Monster You Created

Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix

Best Writing – Feature

I Mitchell contro le macchine

Writers: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Sony Pictures Animation per Netflix

Best Editorial – TV/Media

What If…?

Editorial Team: Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckermann

Episodio: What If…Ultron Won?

Marvel Studios

Best Editorial – Feature

I Mitchell contro le macchine

Editorial Team: Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen

Sony Pictures Animation per Netflix