Annie Awards: premiati I Mitchell e Arcane
Netflix ha svelato i vincitori degli Annie Awards 2022, con molteplici premi ottenuti da Arcane e da I Mitchell contro le macchine.
Netflix ha recentemente avuto modo di portare avanti le premiazioni degli Annie Awards, scegliendo moltissimi trofei da fornire a delle produzioni animate di successo che hanno avuto modo di conquistare il cuore dei fan e la critica specializzata, con alcuni titoli che hanno avuto un successo maggiore di altri.
Si parla ad esempio di I Mitchell contro le macchine, che è riuscito a ottenere il premio di miglior prodotto animato, con Arcane che ha invece sbancato per quel che riguarda la quantità di premi riscossi nel corso degli Annie Awards.
Trovate invece qui di seguito la lista di tutti i vincitori degli Annie Awards:
Best feature
I Mitchell contro le macchine
Sony Pictures Animation per Netflix
Best Indie Feature
Flee
Neon, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left HandFilms, Participant
Best Special Production
Namoo
Baobab Studios
Best Short Subject
Bestia
Trebol 3 Producciones, MALEZA Estudio
Best Sponsored
A Future Begins
Nexus Studios
Best TV/Media – Preschool
Ada Twist, Scientist
Episodio: Twelve Angry Birds
Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Wonder Worldwide, Netflix
Best TV/Media
Maya and the Three
Episodio: The Sun and the Moon
Serie Netflix
Best TV/Media – General Audience
Arcane
Episodio: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix
Best Student Film
Night of the Living Dread
Student director: Ida Melum; Student producer; Danielle Goff; School: National Film and Television School, U.K.
Best FX – TV/Media
Arcane
FX Team: Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Martin Touzé, Frédéric Macé, Jérôme Dupré; Episode: Oil and Water
Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix
Best FX – Feature
I Mitchell contro le macchine
FX Team: Christopher Logan, Man–Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari
Sony Pictures Animation per Netflix
Best Character Animation – TV/Media
Arcane
Animatore: Léa Chervet
Episodio: The Monster You Created
Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix
Best Character Animation – Feature
Encanto
Animatore: Dave Hardin
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Best Character Animation – Live Action
Shang-Chi e la Leggenda dei Dieci Anelli
Animation Team: Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault
Marvel Entertainment, Weta Digital
Best Character Animation – Video Game
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Animation Team: Insomniac Games
Best Character Design – TV/Media
Arcane
Designer: Evan Monteiro
Episodio: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved
Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix
Best Character Design – Feature
I Mitchell contro le macchine
Designer: Lindsey Olivares
Sony Pictures Animation per Netflix
Best Direction – TV/Media
Arcane
Registi: Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury
Episodio: The Monster You Created
Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix
Best Direction – Feature
I Mitchell contro le macchine
Registi: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe
Sony Pictures Animation per Netflix
Best Music – TV/Media
Maya and the Three
Score: Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla
Episodio: The Sun and the Moon
Una serie Netflix
Best Music – Feature
Encanto
Score: Germaine Franco, Lin–Manuel Miranda
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Best Production Design – TV/Media
Arcane
Design Team: Julien Georgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry
Episodio: Happy Progress Day!
Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix
Best Production Design – Feature
I Mitchell contro le macchine
DesignTeam: Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich
Sony Pictures Animation per Netflix
Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
Arcane
Storyboard Artist: Simon Andriveau
Episodio: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix
Best Storyboarding – Feature
Encanto
Storyboard Artist: Jason Hand
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Best Voice Acting – TV/Media
Arcane
Ella Purnell come Jinx
Episodio: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix
Best Voice Acting – Feature
I Mitchell contro le macchine
Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell
Sony Pictures Animation per Netflix
Best Writing – TV/Media
Arcane
Writers: Christian Linke, Alex Yee
Episodio: The Monster You Created
Produzione Riot Games e Fortiche Production per Netflix
Best Writing – Feature
I Mitchell contro le macchine
Writers: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe
Sony Pictures Animation per Netflix
Best Editorial – TV/Media
What If…?
Editorial Team: Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckermann
Episodio: What If…Ultron Won?
Marvel Studios
Best Editorial – Feature
I Mitchell contro le macchine
Editorial Team: Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen
Sony Pictures Animation per Netflix