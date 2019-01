Video e immagini della faccia nascosta della Luna

View this post on Instagram

[Swipe for full effect] When you look up at the full moon, you only ever see one face, but scientists believe that the far side, eternally hidden from view, may hold the key to fundamental mysteries about the moon’s formation. Last week, a Chinese spacecraft made history by becoming the first to land on the far side of the moon. Today, China shared pictures showing a rocky surface with the jagged edges of craters in the background. Among the images is this 360-degree panorama stitched together from 80 photos. Researchers hope that low-frequency observations of the cosmos from the far side of the moon, where radio signals from Earth are blocked, will help scientists learn more about the early days of the solar system and the birth of the universe’s first stars. The pioneering landing also highlights China’s ambitions to rival the US, Russia and Europe with its space programme. Photo: CNSA