Surface Laptop e Surface Laptop 2, nuovi firmware

Filippo Vendrame,

Buone notizie per tutti coloro che dispongono di un Surface Laptop e di un Surface Laptop 2. Microsoft, infatti, ha distribuito un nuovo aggiornamento firmware per i suoi due notebook Windows 10. In particolare, il change log dell’aggiornamento per il Surface Laptop è davvero molto vasto. Tutti i possessori di un Surface Laptop potranno scaricare nuovi driver che dovrebbero migliorare sensibilmente le prestazioni e l’usabilità del loro computer.

L’aggiornamento, dunque, è estremamente consigliato in quanto va ad ottimizzare il funzionamento di questo apprezzato notebook. Tutti i possessori di questo prodotto non dovranno fare altro che recarsi in Windows Update per scaricare ed installare il nuovo firmware. Per quanto riguarda il Surface Laptop 2, invece, l’aggiornamento è meno corposo e punta prevalentemente a migliorare la stabilità del funzionamento del computer. In ogni caso trattasi comunque di un update importante e quindi il suggerimento è sempre quello di scaricarlo e di installarlo attraverso Windows Update.

Si ricorda che il Surface Laptop 2 non è ancora disponibile in Italia. La commercializzazione inizierà dal prossimo 7 di febbraio. Gli interessati possono, comunque, già prenotarlo attraverso il Microsoft Store italiano con prezzi a partire da 1.169 euro.

Change log Surface Laptop

Intel (R) HD Graphics 620 24.20.100.6293 – Improves system stability.

Intel (R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel® SST) OED 9.21.00.3755 – Improves Audio in Pandora application.

Detection Verification 01.00.120.00 – Enables Intel SST detection functionality.

Intel (R) Dynamic Platform and Thermal Framework Power Participant – 8.4.11000.6436 Improves system stability.

Intel (R) Management Engine Interface 1815.12.0.2021 – Improves system stability.

Intel (R) Serial IO 12C Host Controller 30.100.1823.1 – Improves system stability.

Intel (R) Serial IO UART Host Controller 30.100.1823.1 – Improves system stability.

Marvel AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth 15.68.9125.57 – Improves wireless security.

Marvel AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller – Network adapters 15.68.9125.57 – Improves wireless security.

Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video and game controllers 6.0.1.8439 – Improves system stability.

Surface Display Color 3.16.136.0 – Improves system stability.

Surface Integration 14.7.139.0 – Improves battery reporting.

Surface Integration Service Device 4.18.136.0 – Improves system stability.

Surface Pen Pairing 3.21.139.0 – Improves the communication between the Surface App and the Surface Pen.

Intel (R) Dynamic Platform and Thermal Framework Generic Participant 8.4.11000.6436 – Improves system stability.

Intel (R) Serial IO GPIO Host Controller 30.100.1823.1 – Improves system stability.

Intel (R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel® SST) OED 9.21.00.3755 – Improves audio in Pandora application.

Surface UEFI 137.2307.769 – Improves system stability.

Surface System Aggregator 145.4.139.0 – Improves system stability.

Change log Surface Laptop 2

Intel (R) UHD Graphics 620 24.20.100.6294 – Improves the stability in Microsoft Edge browser.

Intel (R) UHD Graphics 62024.20.100.6294 – Graphics extension driver.

Surface System Aggregator 145.4.139.0 – Improves system stability.

Surface Serial Hub Driver 6.35.139.0 – Improves system stability.