Windows 10 May 2019 Update, ancora un update

Microsoft ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per Windows 10 May 2019 Update. Sebbene la ricorrenza del Patch Tuesday di giugno sia molto lontana, la casa di Redmond ha comunque distribuito un nuovo update che va a risolvere diverse criticità. L’obiettivo è quello di offrire agli utenti sempre la migliore esperienza d’uso possibile. Ecco perché la società ha deciso da tempo di distribuire aggiornamenti qualitativi per il suo sistema operativo di punta non appena pronti, senza dover aspettare specifiche ricorrenze.

Il change log di questo nuovo update per l’ultima versione di Windows 10 è davvero molto importante, segno che Microsoft ha lavorato duramente per andare a risolvere tanti piccoli problemi emersi all’interno di Windows 10 May 2019 Update. L’aggiornamento è identificato dal codice KB4501375 e porta la build del sistema operativo alla release 18362.207. Questo nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo è già disponibile per tutti all’interno del canale di Windows Update.

Tuttavia, trattandosi di un aggiornamento facoltativo, toccherà agli utenti decidere di installarlo manualmente effettuando una ricerca su Windows Update e avviando manualmente il download. Se non si installerà, questi fix arriveranno tramite l’aggiornamento del Patch Tuesday del mese di luglio.

Vista la mole dei correttivi, comunque, il suggerimento è quello di scaricare e di installare questo update il prima possibile.

Il completo change log, in inglese, è il seguente.

Addresses an issue that fails to display the cursor when you hover over the keyboard magnifier.

Addresses an issue with looping redirects between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11.

Addresses an issue with Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) marker display.

Addresses an issue with programmatic scrolling in Internet Explorer 11.

Addresses an issue with displaying portions of a webpage that has many elements and multiple nesting levels under certain conditions in Internet Explorer.

Addresses an issue that may cause “Error 1309” while installing or uninstalling certain types of .msi or .msp files on a virtual drive.

Addresses an issue that may cause Night light, Color Management profiles, or gamma correction to stop working after shutting down a device.

Addresses an issue that only shows grey scale in the camera during Windows Hello enrollment.

Addresses an issue that may cause playback of some video content generated by iOS devices to fail.

Addresses a desktop and taskbar flickering issue on Windows Server 2019 Terminal Server that occurs when using User Profile Disks.

Addresses an issue that allows users to disable the sign-in background image when the “Computer\Administrative Templates\Control Panel\Personalization\Prevent changing lock screen and logon image” policy is enabled.

Addresses a disconnection issue when using fitness software on an Android phone that has the Your Phone application installed.

Addresses an issue that prevents the Windows Event Log service from processing notifications that the log is full. This makes event log behaviors, such as archiving the log when it reaches a maximum file size, impossible. Additionally, the Local Security Authority (LSA) cannot handle CrashOnAuditFail scenarios when the Security log is full, and events cannot be written.

Addresses an issue that causes Office 365 applications to stop working after opening when they are deployed as App-V packages.

Addresses an issue that may prevent Container Hosts from receiving an address from a Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) server.

Addresses an issue that may prevent some upgrades from Windows 7 from completing successfully when third-party antivirus software is installed.

Reinforces the Certificate Revocation List (CRL) on Internet Key Exchange version 2 (IKEv2) machines for certificate-based virtual private network (VPN) connections, such as Device Tunnel, in an Always On VPN deployment.

Addresses an issue that triggers a Group Policy update even when there are no policy changes. This issue occurs when using the client-side extension (CSE) for folder redirection.

Addresses an issue that may prevent the Preboot Execution Environment (PXE) from starting a device from a Windows Deployment Services (WDS) server configured to use Variable Window Extension. This may cause the connection to the WDS server to terminate prematurely while downloading the image. This issue does not affect clients or devices that are not using Variable Window Extension.

Addresses an issue that may display the error, “MMC has detected an error in a snap-in and will unload it.” when you try to expand, view, or create Custom Views in Event Viewer. Additionally, the application may stop responding or close. You may also receive the same error when using Filter Current Log in the Action menu with built-in views or logs.

Addresses an issue with WinHTTP registrations that increase the registry size and delay the operating system’s startup. This occurs on devices that use proxy auto-config (PAC) files to define how web browsers and agents select an appropriate proxy server. To stop the incremental growth of the registry, update the following:

Path: HKEY_CURRENTUSER\”Software\Classes\Localettings\Software

\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\AppContainer\Mappings”

Setting: CleanupLeakedContainerRegistrations

Type: DWORD

Value: 1

A value of 1 removes preexisting registrations; a value of 0 (default) retains existing registrations.