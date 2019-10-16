A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby premieres Dec. 5 and transports you back to Aldovia where a priceless artifact has been stolen jeopardizing a 600-year-old sacred truce between nations. Now, Amber has to unmask the thief before the clock strikes on Christmas Eve — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/d5XOABB44q
— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 15, 2019
Netflix, tante novità per Natale 2019
Netflix ha annunciato una serie di film per Natale 2019, per allietare i momenti da trascorrere con tutta la famiglia.
,
Natale 2019 si avvicina e Netflix ha intenzione di tenere compagnia ai propri abbonati con una serie di produzioni a tema. D’altro canto si sa, le festività natalizie sono il periodo delle grandi abbuffate e dei momenti in famiglia, da trascorrere anche davanti alla TV.
Dal momento che il colosso dello streaming ha in programma parecchie produzioni per il prossimo Natale, ha pensato bene di presentarle attraverso un profilo Twitter diverso da quello principale, chiamato “See What’s Next”. Tra i nuovi film se ne annovera uno che gli appassionati di commedie natalizie potrebbero apprezzare: si tratta di A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, terzo capitolo della serie incentrata su un principe che sposa una giornalista. Sarà disponibile su Netflix a partire dal 5 dicembre.
Tra le commedie romantiche in vista delle festività c’è poi The Knight Before Christmas, incentrata su un’insegnante (interpretata da Vanessa Hudgens) che dovrà aiutare un cavaliere medievale, di cui si innamorerà, a tornare nella sua epoca.
Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse star in the perfectly-titled holiday rom-com, The Knight Before Christmas. She plays a kind science teacher who has been disillusioned by love and he's the cursed medieval knight she must help return to his time — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/AHuAPIh7HB
— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 15, 2019
Coloro che desiderano un film di Natale senza paesaggi innevati e luci a intermittenza potranno invece godersi Holiday in the Wild: un film ambientato in Zambia, dove una donna divorziata “si riscopre” durante un safari.
Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe star in "Holiday in the Wild," a touching new film about a divorcée who embarks on a safari in Zambia where she rediscovers herself while working at a local elephant sanctuary — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/zkXMUfhIgP
— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 15, 2019
Se tutto ciò non fosse sufficiente, Netflix ha condiviso un poster di Let It Snow, nuovo film che racconta di una tempesta di neve “secolare” che colpisce una piccola città poco prima di Natale. Il film è basato sul romanzo di successo omonimo e gli spettatori possono aspettarsi che arrivi sulla piattaforma prima del 25 dicembre.
.@kiernanshipka @shameikmoore @MitchellHope @lifeiisaloha @isabelamoner @OdeyaRush1 @matthew_noszka and @livhewson star in #LetItSnow, a new movie about a once-in-century snowstorm that hits a small town on Christmas Eve — POSTER: pic.twitter.com/rqPLyMUABs
— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 10, 2019
A questi film si aggiunge il già annunciato film d’animazione Klaus, che promette tanto divertimento per grandi e piccoli (sarà disponibile già dal mese di novembre).