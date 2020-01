Twitter introduce le Reactions nei DM

Say more with new emoji reactions for Direct Messages!

To add a reaction, click the ❤️➕ icon that appears when you hover over the message on web or double tap the message on mobile and select an emoji from the pop-up.

For more about DM reactions: https://t.co/sdMumGDBYl https://t.co/QxMVmGt8eY

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 22, 2020