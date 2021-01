Signal punta ad un pubblico più vasto: tutte le novità

Here's a sneak peek at some new Signal features that will start rolling out in a few days:

• Chat wallpapers!

• About field for your Signal profile

• Animated stickers

• For iOS: Media auto-download settings and full-screen profile photos (to match Android)

Good morning 🇮🇳! pic.twitter.com/KEAbhMswRI

— Signal (@signalapp) January 12, 2021