WhatsApp si fa rosa? No, è l’ennesima truffa

Update – #WhatsappPink app is getting hide automatically after installation.

To UnInstall it – Go to settings => Go to storage or apps (depends on model) => you can see the list of apps that are installed in your phone. There you can uninstall hidden apps. #InfoSec @rahulyadavrds pic.twitter.com/iaIhVW9rhi

— Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 19, 2021