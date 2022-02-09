I due film candidati agli Oscar 2022 che sono già su Amazon Prime Video

Le nomination agli Oscar 2022 sono uscite, e due dei film nominati sono già disponibili sul servizio streaming di Amazon Prime Video.

Mentre attendiamo il 27 marzo 2022, data in cui si terrà la cerimonia di premiazione degli Academy Awards, più comunemente conosciuti come Oscar, ieri sono state rivelate tutte le nomination. Tra queste spiccano film e nomi interessanti, due dei quali sono già disponibili su Prime Video.

I due film nominati per gli Oscar sono Being the Ricardos, un film drammatico con Nicole Kidman e Javier Bardem, e Il Principe Cerca Figlio, sequel del famoso Il Principe Cerca Moglie che vede il ritorno Eddie Murphy nei panni di Re Akeem. Se siete interessati potete fin da subito vedere questi due film – e tanti altri già disponibili ma non nominati agli Oscar – mentre qui sotto trovate le nomination complete e ufficiali.

Oscar 2022: ecco tutte le nomination

Miglior attore protagonista

Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos”

in “Being the Ricardos” Benedict Cumberbatch in “Il Potere del Cane”

in “Il Potere del Cane” Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!”

in “tick, tick…BOOM!” Will Smith in “King Richard”

in “King Richard” Denzel Washington in “Macbeth”

Miglior attore non protagonista

Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast”

in “Belfast” Troy Kotsur in “I segni del cuore”

in “I segni del cuore” Jesse Plemons in “Il Potere del Cane”

in “Il Potere del Cane” J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos”

in “Being the Ricardos” Kodi Smit-McPhee in “Il Potere del Cane”

Miglior attrice protagonista

Jessica Chastain in “Gli occhi di Tammy Faye”

in “Gli occhi di Tammy Faye” Olivia Colman in “La figlia oscura”

in “La figlia oscura” Penélope Cruz in “Madres paralelas”

in “Madres paralelas” Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos”

in “Being the Ricardos” Kristen Stewart in “Spencer”

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Jessie Buckley in “La figlia oscura”

in “La figlia oscura” Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story”

in “West Side Story” Judi Dench in “Belfast”

in “Belfast” Kirsten Dunst in “Il Potere del Cane”

in “Il Potere del Cane” Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard”

Miglior film d’animazione

“Encanto” Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino e Clark Spencer

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino e Clark Spencer “Flee” Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen eCharlotte De La Gournerie

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen eCharlotte De La Gournerie “Luca” Enrico Casarosa e Andrea Warren

Enrico Casarosa e Andrea Warren “I Mitchel contro le Macchine” Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller eKurt Albrecht

Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller eKurt Albrecht “Raya e l’ultimo drago” Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer ePeter Del Vecho

Miglior fotografia

“Dune” Greig Fraser

Greig Fraser “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” Dan Laustsen

Dan Laustsen “Il Potere del Cane” Ari Wegner

Ari Wegner “Macbeth” Bruno Delbonnel

Bruno Delbonnel “West Side Story” Janusz Kaminski

Migliori costumi

“Cruella” Jenny Beavan

Jenny Beavan “Cyrano” Massimo Cantini Parrini e Jacqueline Durran

Massimo Cantini Parrini e Jacqueline Durran “Dune” Jacqueline West e Robert Morgan

Jacqueline West e Robert Morgan “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” Luis Sequeira

Luis Sequeira “West Side Story” Paul Tazewell

Miglior regia

“Belfast” Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh “Drive My Car” Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Ryusuke Hamaguchi “Licorice Pizza” Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson “Il Potere del Cane” Jane Campion

Jane Campion “West Side Story” Steven Spielberg

Miglior documentario

“Ascension” Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy e Nathan Truesdell

Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy e Nathan Truesdell “Attica” Stanley Nelson e Traci A. Curry

Stanley Nelson e Traci A. Curry “Flee” Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen e Charlotte De La Gournerie

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen e Charlotte De La Gournerie “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent e David Dinerstein

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent e David Dinerstein “Writing with Fire” Rintu Thomas e Sushmit Ghosh

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

“Audible” Matt Ogens e Geoff McLean

Matt Ogens e Geoff McLean “Lead Me Home” Pedro Kos e Jon Shenk

Pedro Kos e Jon Shenk “The Queen of Basketball” Ben Proudfoot

Ben Proudfoot “Three Songs for Benazir” Elizabeth Mirzaei e Gulistan Mirzaei

Elizabeth Mirzaei e Gulistan Mirzaei “When We Were Bullies” Jay Rosenblatt

Miglior montaggio

“Don’t Look Up” Hank Corwin

Hank Corwin “Dune” Joe Walker

Joe Walker “King Richard” Pamela Martin

Pamela Martin “Il Potere del Cane” Peter Sciberras

Peter Sciberras “tick, tick…BOOM!” Myron Kerstein e Andrew Weisblum

Miglio film internazionale

“Drive My Car” Giappone

Giappone “Flee” Danimarca

Danimarca “È stata la mano di Dio” Italia

Italia “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” Bhutan

Bhutan “The Worst Person in the World” Norvegia

Migliori trucco e acconciature

“Il Principe Cerca Figlio” Mike Marino, Stacey Morris e Carla Farmer

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris e Carla Farmer “Cruella” Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne e Julia Vernon

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne e Julia Vernon “Dune” Donald Mowat, Love Larson e Eva von Bahr

Donald Mowat, Love Larson e Eva von Bahr “Gli occhi di Tammy Faye” Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram e Justin Raleigh

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram e Justin Raleigh “House of Gucci” Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock e Frederic Aspiras

Miglior colonna sonora

“Don’t Look Up” Nicholas Britell

Nicholas Britell “Dune” Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer “Encanto” Germaine Franco

Germaine Franco “Madres paralelas” Alberto Iglesias

Alberto Iglesias “Il Potere del Cane” Jonny Greenwood

Miglior canzone originale

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

Musica e Testi di DIXSON e Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

from “King Richard” Musica e Testi di DIXSON e Beyoncé Knowles-Carter “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

Musica e Testi di Lin-Manuel Miranda

from “Encanto” Musica e Testi di Lin-Manuel Miranda “Down To Joy” from “Belfast”

Musica e Testi di Van Morrison

from “Belfast” Musica e Testi di Van Morrison “No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”

Musica e Testi di Billie Eilish e Finneas O’Connell

from “No Time to Die” Musica e Testi di Billie Eilish e Finneas O’Connell “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

Musica e Testi di Diane Warren

Miglior film

“Belfast” Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik e Tamar Thomas, Producers

Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik e Tamar Thomas, Producers “I segni del cuore” Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi e Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi e Patrick Wachsberger, Producers “Don’t Look Up” Adam McKay e Kevin Messick, Producers

Adam McKay e Kevin Messick, Producers “Drive My Car” Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer “Dune” Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve e Cale Boyter, Producers

Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve e Cale Boyter, Producers “King Richard” Tim White, Trevor White e Will Smith, Producers

Tim White, Trevor White e Will Smith, Producers “Licorice Pizza” Sara Murphy, Adam Somner e Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

Sara Murphy, Adam Somner e Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale e Bradley Cooper, Producers

Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale e Bradley Cooper, Producers “Il Potere del Cane” Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning e Roger Frappier, Producers

Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning e Roger Frappier, Producers “West Side Story” Steven Spielberg e Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Migliore scenografia

“Dune” Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau “Il Potere del Cane” Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards “Macbeth” Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh “West Side Story” Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Miglior cortometraggio animato

“Affairs of the Art” Joanna Quinn e Les Mills

Joanna Quinn e Les Mills “Bestia” Hugo Covarrubias e Tevo Díaz

Hugo Covarrubias e Tevo Díaz “Boxballet” Anton Dyakov

Anton Dyakov “Robin Robin” Dan Ojari e Mikey Please

Dan Ojari e Mikey Please “The Windshield Wiper” Alberto Mielgo e Leo Sanchez

Miglior cortometraggio

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run” Maria Brendle e Nadine Lüchinger

Maria Brendle e Nadine Lüchinger “The Dress” Tadeusz Łysiak e Maciej Ślesicki

Tadeusz Łysiak e Maciej Ślesicki “The Long Goodbye” Aneil Karia e Riz Ahmed

Aneil Karia e Riz Ahmed “On My Mind” Martin Strange-Hansen e Kim Magnusson

Martin Strange-Hansen e Kim Magnusson “Please Hold” K.D. Dávila e Levin Menekse

Miglior sonoro

“Belfast” Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather e Niv Adiri

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather e Niv Adiri “Dune” Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill e Ron Bartlett

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill e Ron Bartlett “No Time to Die” Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey e Mark Taylor

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey e Mark Taylor “Il Potere del Cane” Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie e Tara Webb

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie e Tara Webb “West Side Story” Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson e Shawn Murphy

Migliori effetti speciali

“Dune” Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor e Gerd Nefzer

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor e Gerd Nefzer “Free Guy” Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis e Dan Sudick

Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis e Dan Sudick “No Time to Die” Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner e Chris Corbould

Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner e Chris Corbould “Shang-Chi e la Leggenda dei Dieci Anelli” Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker e Dan Oliver

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker e Dan Oliver “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein e Dan Sudick

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

“I segni del cuore” Screenplay by Siân Heder

Screenplay by Siân Heder “Drive My Car” Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe “Dune” Screenplay by Jon Spaihts e Denis Villeneuve e Eric Roth

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts e Denis Villeneuve e Eric Roth “La figlia oscura” Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal “Il Potere del Cane” Written by Jane Campion

Miglior sceneggiatura originale