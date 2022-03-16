PlayStation: arrivano le promo di Mega Marzo

Simone Lelli

Stanno arrivando su PlayStation Store degli sconti pazzeschi: si tratta delle promozioni Mega marzo, disponibili da oggi per PS4 e Ps5.

Da oggi sono disponibili una serie di sconti della categoria Mega marzo! Per un tempo limitato i seguenti giochi saranno scontati e acquistabili sul PlayStation Store. Tra i tanti titoli spiccano anche giochi recenti come Assassin’s Creed Valhalla e Back 4 Blood. Vi lasciamo alla lista completa dei giochi.

  • Assetto Corsa
  • Bloodstained – Iga’s Back Pack
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy
  • Bus Simulator 21 – Extended Edition
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition
  • Code Vein – Deluxe Edition
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (Dragon Ball Super)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 3
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (GT)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Jiren
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegito (SSGSS)
  • FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition
  • Gundam Versus
  • Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Deluxe Edition
  • Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
  • One Piece: World Seeker
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5
  • Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
  • Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
  • Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
  • Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne
  • Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Resident Evil 3 – Raccoon City Edition
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Season Pass
  • Resident Evil Revelations
  • Resident Evil Triple Pack
  • Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5
  • Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
  • Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection
  • The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location
  • Crysis 2 Remastered
  • Crysis 3 Remastered
  • Earth Defense Force 5 – Deluxe Edition
  • Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain – Ultimate Edition
  • EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS
  • Gleamlight
  • Labyrinth Life: Deluxe Edition
  • Onee Chanbara Origin Deluxe Edition
  • Death’s Door
  • Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition
  • Battlefield 1
  • Battlefield 2042
  • Battlefield 4
  • Battlefield V
  • DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade
  • DIRT 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5
  • F1® 2021 PS4 & PS5
  • FIFA 22 (PS4)
  • FIFA 22 (PS5)
  • It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
  • Knockout City™
  • Knockout City™ Deluxe Upgrade
  • Madden NFL 22 (PS4)
  • Madden NFL 22 (PS5)
  • Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
  • Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
  • NHL™ 22 Deluxe Edition Bundle (PS4)
  • NHL™ 22 Deluxe Edition Bundle (PS5)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PlayStation 5)
  • STAR WARS™: Squadrons

  • The Sims 4
  • The Sims 4 – Backyard Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Bowling Night Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Cats & Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
  • The Sims 4 – City Living
  • The Sims 4 – Cool Kitchen Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Deluxe Party Edition
  • The Sims 4 – Dine Out
  • The Sims 4 – Discover University
  • The Sims 4 – EP11
  • The Sims 4 – Fitness Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Get Famous
  • The Sims 4 – Get to Work
  • The Sims 4 – Get Together
  • The Sims 4 – Island Living
  • The Sims 4 – Jungle Adventure
  • The Sims 4 – Kids Room Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Laundry Day Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Luxury Party Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Moschino Stuff Pack
  • The Sims 4 – Movie Hangout Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – My First Pet Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Outdoor Retreat
  • The Sims 4 – Parenthood
  • The Sims 4 – Perfect Patio Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Realm of Magic
  • The Sims 4 – Romantic Garden Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Seasons
  • The Sims 4 – Spa Day
  • The Sims 4 – Spooky Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – StrangeVille
  • The Sims 4 – Tiny Living Stuff Pack
  • The Sims 4 – Toddler Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Vampires
  • The Sims 4 – Vintage Glamour Stuff
  • The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
  • The Sims™ 4 – GP10
  • The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle
  • The Sims™ 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack
  • The Sims™ 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack
  • The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
  • Titanfall 2: Standard Edition
  • UFC® 4 Deluxe Edition
  • Unravel
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Greedfall
  • GreedFall – The De Vespe Conspiracy
  • Indie Collection – SPOM -AMD – CODG
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm
  • The Surge 2
  • The Surge 2 – Season Pass
  • Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron – Nebelgeschwader
  • Rad Rodgers
  • Hitman – GOTY Legacy Pack
  • Hitman 2
  • HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition
  • Chorus
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
  • Let’s Sing 2020: Platinum Edition
  • Let’s Sing 2021
  • Shenmue III: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Castlevania Advance Collection
  • Metal Gear Survive
  • Monster Energy Supercross 3: Special Edition
  • Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 3
  • MotoGP 15
  • MotoGP 20
  • MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame
  • MXGP Pro
  • MXGP: The Official Motocross Videogame
  • MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame Compact
  • Ride
  • Ride 3 – Gold Edition
  • Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
  • Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO – Special Edition Preorder
  • Valentino Rossi The Game Compact
  • ★The Sinking City
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Cricket 22
  • Farmer’s Dynasty
  • Handball 21
  • Hunting Simulator 2
  • Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition
  • Hunting Simulator 2: A Ranger’s Life
  • Monster Truck Championship
  • Overpass
  • RiMS Racing – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Rugby 22
  • Spike Volleyball
  • Tennis World Tour
  • Tennis World Tour 2
  • Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition
  • The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
  • Tour de France 2021 PS4
  • Tour de France 2021 PS5
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr: Complete Collection
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
  • Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
  • DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
  • Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
  • Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
  • Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
  • Race with Ryan
  • Bassmaster Fishing 2022 – Deluxe Edition
  • Bassmaster Fishing 2022 – Deluxe Upgrade Pack
  • Equipment Pack 1
  • Euro Fishing: Lilies
  • Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake
  • Euro Fishing: Season Pass
  • Euro Fishing: The Moat
  • Euro Fishing: Waldsee
  • Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Bass Pro Shops Equipment Pack
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Big Fish Lure Pack
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Arnold
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Dylan
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Nelson
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Williams
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lough Kerr
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Talon Fishery
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tournament Bass Pack
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Trophy Hunter’s Equipment Pack
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + The Catch: Carp & Coarse
  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition
  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Jezioro Bestii
  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Lake Beasts Equipment Pack
  • Train Sim World – Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-on
  • Train Sim World – Canadian National Oakville Subdivision
  • Train Sim World – DB BR 155 Loco
  • Train Sim World – DB BR 182
  • Train Sim World – DB BR 204
  • Train Sim World – LIRR M3
  • Train Sim World – Long Island Rail Road
  • Train Sim World – Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden
  • Train Sim World 2020 – Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen
  • Train Sim World® 2
  • Train Sim World® 2: Arosalinie: Chur – Arosa
  • Train Sim World® 2: BR Class 20 ‘Chopper’
  • Train Sim World® 2: BR Class 313 EMU
  • Train Sim World® 2: Canadian National Oakville Subdivision: Hamilton – Oakville
  • Train Sim World® 2: Cane Creek: Thompson – Potash
  • Train Sim World® 2: Cathcart Circle Line: Glasgow – Newton & Neilston
  • Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 155
  • Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 182
  • Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 187
  • Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 204
  • Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 363
  • Train Sim World® 2: DB G6 Diesel Shunter
  • Train Sim World® 2: Diesel Legends of the Great Western
  • Train Sim World® 2: Haupststrecke München – Augsburg
  • Train Sim World® 2: Hauptstrecke Hamburg – Lübeck
  • Train Sim World® 2: Isle Of Wight: Ryde – Shanklin
  • Train Sim World® 2: LGV Méditerranée: Marseille – Avignon
  • Train Sim World® 2: LIRR M3 EMU
  • Train Sim World® 2: London Underground 1938 Stock EMU
  • Train Sim World® 2: Long Island Rail Road
  • Train Sim World® 2: Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden
  • Train Sim World® 2: Rapid Transit
  • Train Sim World® 2: RhB Anniversary Collection
  • Train Sim World® 2: Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen
  • Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – Boston Sprinter
  • Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – London Commuter
  • Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – Nahverkehr Dresden
  • Train Sim World® 2: Sherman Hill: Cheyenne – Laramie
  • Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern BR Class 465 EMU
  • Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern High Speed: London St Pancras – Faversham
  • Train Sim World® 2: West Cornwall Local: Penzance – St Austell & St Ives
  • Train Sim World®: BR Class 20 Chopper
  • 0000+ Bundle
  • A Hero and a Garden
  • A Summer with the Shiba Inu
  • Angels with Scaly Wings PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5
  • Autumn’s Journey
  • Back in 1995
  • Balancelot
  • Birthday of Midnight
  • Blind Men Bundle
  • C14 Dating PS4 & PS5
  • Castle Pals
  • Clash Force
  • Concept Destruction PS4 & PS5
  • Cross the Moon
  • CrossKrush PS4 & PS5
  • Devious Dungeon
  • DISTRAINT 2
  • Donuts’n’Justice PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5
  • Even the Ocean
  • Freddy Spaghetti 2
  • Freddy Spaghetti PS4 & PS5
  • Ganbare! Super Strikers
  • Gutwhale PS4 & PS5
  • Heal: Console Edition PS4 & PS5
  • How to take off your Mask Remastered
  • I Am The Hero
  • I and Me
  • Infestor PS4 & PS5
  • InkSplosion
  • Jisei: The First Case HD
  • Kansei: The Second Turn HD
  • Kinduo
  • Loopindex PS4 & PS5
  • Loot Hero DX
  • LoveChoice
  • Micetopia
  • More Dark
  • One Escape PS4 & PS5
  • One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party
  • Ord.
  • Pinkman+ PS4 & PS5
  • Prehistoric Dude
  • Rabisco+ PS4 & PS5
  • Random Heroes: Gold Edition
  • Ravensword: Shadowlands
  • Reed 2
  • Reflection Of Mine
  • RogueCube
  • Roommates
  • Rush Rover Bundle
  • Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition
  • Sumatra: Fate of Yandi PS4 & PS5
  • Sun Wukong vs Robot
  • Super Destronaut DX-2
  • Super Onion Boy 2
  • Tamiku
  • The Language Of Love
  • Thy Sword
  • Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew PS4 & PS5
  • Twin Robots
  • Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition
  • Ultra Hat Dimension
  • UltraGoodness 2 PS4 & PS5
  • Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle
  • Virtuous Western PS4 & PS5
  • Warlock’s Tower
  • Zeroptian Invasion
  • Neptunia Virtual Stars
  • Neptunia Virtual Stars – Deluxe Set
  • Neptunia Virtual Stars – Special Edition
  • Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars
  • Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition
  • LOST JUDGMENT
  • Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition
  • Musashi
  • Persona® 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Sakura Wars
  • Shenmue I & II
  • Shining Resonance Refrain
  • Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection
  • Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
  • Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main game & DLC Pack
  • Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main Game ＆ DLC Yakuza Pack
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
  • AI: The Somnium Files
  • ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH
  • ROBOTICS;NOTES DOUBLE PACK
  • ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE
  • Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace
  • Dragon Quest Builders
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
  • FF7R EPISODE INTERmission (New Story Content Featuring Yuffie)
  • Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  • Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition
  • Just Cause 4: Complete Edition
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition
  • Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV
  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
  • SaGa Frontier Remastered
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
  • Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars + DLC set
  • World of Final Fantasy
  • World of Final Fantasy – Maxima Upgrade DLC
  • Hades
  • Borderlands 2 VR
  • Canis Canem Edit
  • Kerbal Space Program – History and Parts Pack
  • Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion
  • NBA 2K22 (BENELUX) Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
  • NBA 2K22 NG Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
  • Rockstar Games PS2 Classics Bundle
  • Overcooked!
  • The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
  • Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION PS4 & PS5
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PS4 & PS5
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising™ PS4 & PS5
  • Just Dance 2022
  • Riders Republic – Gold Edition
  • Riders Republic – Standard Edition
  • Riders Republic – Year 1 Pass
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Gold Edition
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Watch Dogs®: Legion – Season Pass
  • Year 7 Deluxe Edition
  • Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Season of Infamy: Most Wanted Expansion
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win
  • Frost
  • Fujin
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – Season Pass
  • LEGO The Hobbit
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Story Expansion Pass
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack
  • Scribblenauts Showdown
  • Sheeva
  • Sindel
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
  • The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
  • Infinite Minigolf
  • Pinball FX2 VR – Ultimate Bundle
  • Pinball FX3 – Balls of Glory Pinball
  • DEATHLOOP (GAME)
  • Dishonored 2
  • DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
  • DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
  • Fallout 76
  • Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
  • Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  • Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™

Per scoprire i prezzi e tutto il resto, vi invitiamo a proseguire attraverso questo link.

