PlayStation: arrivano le promo di Mega Marzo
Stanno arrivando su PlayStation Store degli sconti pazzeschi: si tratta delle promozioni Mega marzo, disponibili da oggi per PS4 e Ps5.
Da oggi sono disponibili una serie di sconti della categoria Mega marzo! Per un tempo limitato i seguenti giochi saranno scontati e acquistabili sul PlayStation Store. Tra i tanti titoli spiccano anche giochi recenti come Assassin’s Creed Valhalla e Back 4 Blood. Vi lasciamo alla lista completa dei giochi.
- Assetto Corsa
- Bloodstained – Iga’s Back Pack
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Bus Simulator 21 – Extended Edition
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition
- Code Vein – Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (Dragon Ball Super)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 3
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (GT)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Jiren
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegito (SSGSS)
- FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition
- Gundam Versus
- Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Deluxe Edition
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
- One Piece: World Seeker
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition
- SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5
- Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 3 – Raccoon City Edition
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- Crysis 3 Remastered
- Earth Defense Force 5 – Deluxe Edition
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain – Ultimate Edition
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS
- Gleamlight
- Labyrinth Life: Deluxe Edition
- Onee Chanbara Origin Deluxe Edition
- Death’s Door
- Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 2042
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield V
- DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade
- DIRT 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5
- F1® 2021 PS4 & PS5
- FIFA 22 (PS4)
- FIFA 22 (PS5)
- It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
- Knockout City™
- Knockout City™ Deluxe Upgrade
- Madden NFL 22 (PS4)
- Madden NFL 22 (PS5)
- Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
- NHL™ 22 Deluxe Edition Bundle (PS4)
- NHL™ 22 Deluxe Edition Bundle (PS5)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PlayStation 5)
- STAR WARS™: Squadrons
- The Sims 4
- The Sims 4 – Backyard Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Bowling Night Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Cats & Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
- The Sims 4 – City Living
- The Sims 4 – Cool Kitchen Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Deluxe Party Edition
- The Sims 4 – Dine Out
- The Sims 4 – Discover University
- The Sims 4 – EP11
- The Sims 4 – Fitness Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Get Famous
- The Sims 4 – Get to Work
- The Sims 4 – Get Together
- The Sims 4 – Island Living
- The Sims 4 – Jungle Adventure
- The Sims 4 – Kids Room Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Laundry Day Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Luxury Party Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Moschino Stuff Pack
- The Sims 4 – Movie Hangout Stuff
- The Sims 4 – My First Pet Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Outdoor Retreat
- The Sims 4 – Parenthood
- The Sims 4 – Perfect Patio Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Realm of Magic
- The Sims 4 – Romantic Garden Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Seasons
- The Sims 4 – Spa Day
- The Sims 4 – Spooky Stuff
- The Sims 4 – StrangeVille
- The Sims 4 – Tiny Living Stuff Pack
- The Sims 4 – Toddler Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Vampires
- The Sims 4 – Vintage Glamour Stuff
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
- The Sims™ 4 – GP10
- The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle
- The Sims™ 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
- Titanfall 2: Standard Edition
- UFC® 4 Deluxe Edition
- Unravel
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Greedfall
- GreedFall – The De Vespe Conspiracy
- Indie Collection – SPOM -AMD – CODG
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- The Surge 2
- The Surge 2 – Season Pass
- Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron – Nebelgeschwader
- Rad Rodgers
- Hitman – GOTY Legacy Pack
- Hitman 2
- HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition
- Chorus
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
- Let’s Sing 2020: Platinum Edition
- Let’s Sing 2021
- Shenmue III: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Castlevania Advance Collection
- Metal Gear Survive
- Monster Energy Supercross 3: Special Edition
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 3
- MotoGP 15
- MotoGP 20
- MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- MXGP Pro
- MXGP: The Official Motocross Videogame
- MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame Compact
- Ride
- Ride 3 – Gold Edition
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO – Special Edition Preorder
- Valentino Rossi The Game Compact
- ★The Sinking City
- AO Tennis 2
- Cricket 22
- Farmer’s Dynasty
- Handball 21
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition
- Hunting Simulator 2: A Ranger’s Life
- Monster Truck Championship
- Overpass
- RiMS Racing – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Rugby 22
- Spike Volleyball
- Tennis World Tour
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- Tour de France 2021 PS4
- Tour de France 2021 PS5
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr: Complete Collection
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Race with Ryan
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 – Deluxe Edition
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 – Deluxe Upgrade Pack
- Equipment Pack 1
- Euro Fishing: Lilies
- Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake
- Euro Fishing: Season Pass
- Euro Fishing: The Moat
- Euro Fishing: Waldsee
- Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Bass Pro Shops Equipment Pack
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Big Fish Lure Pack
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Arnold
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Dylan
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Nelson
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Williams
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lough Kerr
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Talon Fishery
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tournament Bass Pack
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Trophy Hunter’s Equipment Pack
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + The Catch: Carp & Coarse
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Jezioro Bestii
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Lake Beasts Equipment Pack
- Train Sim World – Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-on
- Train Sim World – Canadian National Oakville Subdivision
- Train Sim World – DB BR 155 Loco
- Train Sim World – DB BR 182
- Train Sim World – DB BR 204
- Train Sim World – LIRR M3
- Train Sim World – Long Island Rail Road
- Train Sim World – Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden
- Train Sim World 2020 – Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen
- Train Sim World® 2
- Train Sim World® 2: Arosalinie: Chur – Arosa
- Train Sim World® 2: BR Class 20 ‘Chopper’
- Train Sim World® 2: BR Class 313 EMU
- Train Sim World® 2: Canadian National Oakville Subdivision: Hamilton – Oakville
- Train Sim World® 2: Cane Creek: Thompson – Potash
- Train Sim World® 2: Cathcart Circle Line: Glasgow – Newton & Neilston
- Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 155
- Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 182
- Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 187
- Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 204
- Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 363
- Train Sim World® 2: DB G6 Diesel Shunter
- Train Sim World® 2: Diesel Legends of the Great Western
- Train Sim World® 2: Haupststrecke München – Augsburg
- Train Sim World® 2: Hauptstrecke Hamburg – Lübeck
- Train Sim World® 2: Isle Of Wight: Ryde – Shanklin
- Train Sim World® 2: LGV Méditerranée: Marseille – Avignon
- Train Sim World® 2: LIRR M3 EMU
- Train Sim World® 2: London Underground 1938 Stock EMU
- Train Sim World® 2: Long Island Rail Road
- Train Sim World® 2: Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden
- Train Sim World® 2: Rapid Transit
- Train Sim World® 2: RhB Anniversary Collection
- Train Sim World® 2: Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen
- Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – Boston Sprinter
- Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – London Commuter
- Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – Nahverkehr Dresden
- Train Sim World® 2: Sherman Hill: Cheyenne – Laramie
- Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern BR Class 465 EMU
- Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern High Speed: London St Pancras – Faversham
- Train Sim World® 2: West Cornwall Local: Penzance – St Austell & St Ives
- Train Sim World®: BR Class 20 Chopper
- 0000+ Bundle
- A Hero and a Garden
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu
- Angels with Scaly Wings PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5
- Autumn’s Journey
- Back in 1995
- Balancelot
- Birthday of Midnight
- Blind Men Bundle
- C14 Dating PS4 & PS5
- Castle Pals
- Clash Force
- Concept Destruction PS4 & PS5
- Cross the Moon
- CrossKrush PS4 & PS5
- Devious Dungeon
- DISTRAINT 2
- Donuts’n’Justice PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5
- Even the Ocean
- Freddy Spaghetti 2
- Freddy Spaghetti PS4 & PS5
- Ganbare! Super Strikers
- Gutwhale PS4 & PS5
- Heal: Console Edition PS4 & PS5
- How to take off your Mask Remastered
- I Am The Hero
- I and Me
- Infestor PS4 & PS5
- InkSplosion
- Jisei: The First Case HD
- Kansei: The Second Turn HD
- Kinduo
- Loopindex PS4 & PS5
- Loot Hero DX
- LoveChoice
- Micetopia
- More Dark
- One Escape PS4 & PS5
- One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party
- Ord.
- Pinkman+ PS4 & PS5
- Prehistoric Dude
- Rabisco+ PS4 & PS5
- Random Heroes: Gold Edition
- Ravensword: Shadowlands
- Reed 2
- Reflection Of Mine
- RogueCube
- Roommates
- Rush Rover Bundle
- Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition
- Sumatra: Fate of Yandi PS4 & PS5
- Sun Wukong vs Robot
- Super Destronaut DX-2
- Super Onion Boy 2
- Tamiku
- The Language Of Love
- Thy Sword
- Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew PS4 & PS5
- Twin Robots
- Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition
- Ultra Hat Dimension
- UltraGoodness 2 PS4 & PS5
- Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle
- Virtuous Western PS4 & PS5
- Warlock’s Tower
- Zeroptian Invasion
- Neptunia Virtual Stars
- Neptunia Virtual Stars – Deluxe Set
- Neptunia Virtual Stars – Special Edition
- Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars
- Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition
- LOST JUDGMENT
- Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition
- Musashi
- Persona® 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sakura Wars
- Shenmue I & II
- Shining Resonance Refrain
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main game & DLC Pack
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main Game ＆ DLC Yakuza Pack
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
- AI: The Somnium Files
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DOUBLE PACK
- ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE
- Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Deluxe Edition
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- FF7R EPISODE INTERmission (New Story Content Featuring Yuffie)
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Digital Deluxe Edition
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition
- Just Cause 4: Complete Edition
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition
- Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- SaGa Frontier Remastered
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars + DLC set
- World of Final Fantasy
- World of Final Fantasy – Maxima Upgrade DLC
- Hades
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Canis Canem Edit
- Kerbal Space Program – History and Parts Pack
- Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion
- NBA 2K22 (BENELUX) Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
- NBA 2K22 NG Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
- Rockstar Games PS2 Classics Bundle
- Overcooked!
- The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
- Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION PS4 & PS5
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PS4 & PS5
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
- Immortals Fenyx Rising™ PS4 & PS5
- Just Dance 2022
- Riders Republic – Gold Edition
- Riders Republic – Standard Edition
- Riders Republic – Year 1 Pass
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Gold Edition
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs®: Legion – Season Pass
- Year 7 Deluxe Edition
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season of Infamy: Most Wanted Expansion
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Frost
- Fujin
- Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – Season Pass
- LEGO The Hobbit
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Story Expansion Pass
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack
- Scribblenauts Showdown
- Sheeva
- Sindel
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
- Infinite Minigolf
- Pinball FX2 VR – Ultimate Bundle
- Pinball FX3 – Balls of Glory Pinball
- DEATHLOOP (GAME)
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
- Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
