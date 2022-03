Vivo X80 Pro: sensore fotografico di punta mai visto prima

New 1/1.28"+ Somy sensor is coming soon, i don't know if that's that, earlier rumors about IMX800 says that size of the sensor is 1/1.11" https://t.co/Ptia2n7nYl

— Teme (特米)😷|🇷🇺❤️🇺🇦 (@RODENT950) March 10, 2022