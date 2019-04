Pesce d’aprile 2019: Snake arriva su Google Maps

Many of you have asked about the mysterious blacked out sensor in the Nokia 9 PureView. It's time to reveal that it is the world's first x-ray sensor ever in a smartphone! We will shortly unlock this capability with the new Nokia X-Ray app in Play Store #nokia9pureview pic.twitter.com/pJk8KYBu88

— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 1, 2019