Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, nuovi dettagli (update)

Can confirm that #Samsung Galaxy S10 lite (SM-G770F) will have Snapdragon 855 processor and the camera specifications are as follows:

48MP (Main) + 5MP (Depth) +12MP (Wide angle) & 32MP (Selfie)

Meanwhile the internal code for S11+ (5G) (SM-G986U) is Y2.

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) November 19, 2019