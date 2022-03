Tempesta Solare in arrivo sulla Terra

Direct Hit! NOAA (left) & NASA (right) prediction models show #solarstorm to hit Earth between 12:00 & 21:00 UTC March 13. Impact should be strong! Expect #aurora deep into mid-latitudes, amateur #radio & #GPS reception issues, especially near dawn/dusk, & on Earth's nightside! pic.twitter.com/m9a24WgzIJ

— Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) March 11, 2022