Twitter, 2FA anche senza numero telefonico

Another 🔑 update today: you can now use Two Factor Authentication without linking a phone number. If you already have your phone number linked along with App-based 2FA, you can unlink your 📞 it in the "Account" section of your settings while still keeping 2FA on. https://t.co/t63iRz2lIy

— Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) November 21, 2019