Apple TV+: anche il Principe Harry insieme a Oprah
Il Principe Harry si unisce a Oprah Winfrey per la creazione di una serie di documentari per Apple TV+, dedicati alla salute mentale: i dettagli.
Giungono nuovi dettagli sulla programmazione di Apple TV+, il servizio di streaming di Apple in arrivo il prossimo autunno. La società ha già confermato, nel corso dell’evento di presentazione di qualche settimana fa, la partnership con la regina dei talk show a stelle e strisce: Oprah Winfrey. E ora arriva un’informazione che farà felici gli appassionati della Royal Family britannica: il Principe Harry lavorerà fianco a fianco con la presentatrice.
Come già ampiamente noto, Oprah Winfrey si occuperà della realizzazione di alcuni documentari “motivazionali”, per porre l’accento su alcune problematiche dell’umanità globale, illustrare situazioni poco conosciute e puntare sulla sensibilizzazione. Parte di questi documentari vedrà la regina dei talk a fianco del Principe Harry, per parlare della questione della salute mentale: gli episodi verranno distribuiti in streaming a partire dal 2020.
La conferma è giunta dall’account ufficiale Instagram del Principe Harry e della duchessa Meghan Markle, attivo da qualche giorno. Nel presentare il progetto, il duca di Sussex ha così commentato:
La nostra speranza è che questa serie sia positiva, illuminante e inclusiva, condividendo le storie dell’ineguagliabile spirito umano mentre combatte nei posti più bui, un’opportunità per comprendere noi stessi e chi ci circonda.
We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: “I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”
I documentari dedicati alla salute mentale, firmati da Oprah Winfrey e dal Principe Harry, si aggiungono così al già nutrito catalogo di Apple: la società, infatti, pare abbia già investito oltre un miliardo di dollari nella produzione di serie originali. Il gruppo ha deciso di coprire praticamente tutti i generi, dalle produzioni drammatiche alle commedie, passando anche per gli show dedicati ai bambini. A quanto pare, tutti i contenuti proposti da Apple TV+ saranno “family friendly”, con l’assenza di scene esplicite di violenza oppure di sesso. Al momento, Apple non ha comunicato i piani di abbonamento al servizio di streaming, probabilmente ancora in via di definizione: non resta che attendere, di conseguenza, una nuova comunicazione da parte di Cupertino.