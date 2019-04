OnePlus 7 Pro, schermo AMOLED a 90 Hz e 5G

Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast – a true test of hardware and software.

The new product is just beautiful – I can't wait for you to see it! 😬✨ pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv

— Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 17, 2019