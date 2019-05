Huawei P20 Lite (2019), specifiche complete

Huawei P20 Lite 2019: So my earlier reporting was a bit off, bc we only had pics. This is actually a massive upgrade over the original P20 Lite. Much larger screen (6.4in), huuuuuge battery (4000mAh), moar cameras (24+8+2+2) and punch hole front cam: https://t.co/05iMGjpHB2

— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 17, 2019