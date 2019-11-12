Disney+, film e serie TV: elenco completo

Matteo Tontini,

Disney+ debutta oggi, 12 novembre, negli Stati Uniti. I tantissimi abbonati al servizio streaming potranno contare su una vasta gamma di film e serie TV al lancio, che la società ha già annunciato attraverso un cinguettio nelle scorse settimane. Adesso è possibile dare un’occhiata all’elenco definitivo, che comprende alcuni film Marvel, le pellicole di Mamma, ho perso l’aereo e interessanti novità.

La piattaforma sarà disponibile in Italia dal 31 marzo 2020, fino ad allora il servizio non raggiungerà l’Europa. Nel tweet pubblicato tempo fa, la Casa di Topolino aveva rivelato che nella line-up di lancio sarebbero stati presenti pezzi grossi come Il Risveglio della Forza e Frozen, e serie TV famose come Lizzie McGuire, Ricreazione e quella sugli X-Men del 2002.

La maggior parte dei titoli si concentrano su vecchie produzioni Disney, ma non mancano novità succulente come la serie spin-off di Star Wars (The Mandalorian), lo show su High School Musical e il live-action di Lilli e il Vagabondo. Ciò è in linea con la strategia dell’azienda di fondare Disney+ sul concetto di nostalgia, offrendo contenuti adatti a tutta la famiglia.

Di seguito è possibile dare un’occhiata all’elenco dei contenuti più importanti, mentre a questo indirizzo è possibile consultare la lista completa.

Disney+: l’elenco dei contenuti

Biancaneve e i Sette Nani (1937)

Pinocchio (1940)

Robinson nell’isola dei corsari (1940)

Fantasia (1940)

Il Drago recalcitrante (1941)

Dumbo (1941)

I Tre Caballeros (1945)

Miracolo sulla 34ma Strada (1947)

Bongo e i tre avventurieri (1947)

Lo scrigno delle sette perle (1948)

Le Avventure di Ichabod e Mr. Toad (1949)

Cenerentola (1950)

L’isola del tesoro (1950)

Alice nel Paese delle Meraviglie (1951)

Robin Hood e i compagni della foresta (1952)

Peter Pan (1953)

The Living Desert (1953)

The Vanishing Prairie (1954)

20.000 Leghe sotto i mari (1954)

Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)

Lilli e il Vagabondo (1955)

The African Lion (1955)

Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)

Perri (1957)

Zanna Gialla (1957)

Artico selvaggio (1958)

Il segno di Zorro (1958)

La bella addormentata nel bosco (1959)

The Shaggy Dog (1959)

Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959)

La carica dei 101 (1961)

The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)

The Parent Trap (1961)

Greyfriars Bobby (1961)

Babes in Toyland (1961)

The Prince and the Pauper (1962)

Almost Angels (1962)

The Incredible Journey (1963)

La spada nella roccia (1963)

Mary Poppins (1964)

Emil and the Detectives (1964)

Those Calloways (1965)

Tutti insieme appassionatamente (1965)

FBI Operazione Gatto (1965)

Quattro bassotti per un danese (1966)

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)

Il libro della giungla (1967)

Blackbeard’s Ghost (1968)

The Love Bug (1969)

Blackbeard’s Ghost (1968)

Un Maggiolino tutto matto (1969)

Il Computer con le scarpe da Tennis (1969)

Gli Aristogatti (1970)

The Barefoot Executive (1971)

The Million Dollar Duck (1971)

Pomi d’ottone e manici di scopa (1971)

Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1972)

The Biscuit Eater (1972)

Snowball Express (1972)

Robin Hood (1973)

The Bears and I (1974)

The Castaway Cowboy (1974)

The Strongest Man in the World (1975)

Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)

The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)

Gus (1976)

Treasure of Matecumbe (1976)

The Shaggy D.A. (1976)

Tutto accadde un venerdì (1977)

Star Wars: Una Nuova Speranza (1977)

The Rescuers (1977)

Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (1977)

Pete’s Dragon (1977)

Candleshoe (1977)

Return From Witch Mountain (1978)

The Cat From Outer Space (1978)

The Muppet Movie (1979)

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)

Unidentified Flying Oddball (1979)

The Black Hole (1979)

Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)

Star Wars: L’Impero Colpisce Ancora (1980)

Herbie Goes Bananas (1980)

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)

Amy (1981)

The Great Muppet Caper (1981)

The Fox and the Hound (1981)

TRON (1982)

Star Wars: Il Ritorno dello Jedi (1983)

Return to Oz (1985)

The Black Cauldron (1985)

Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)

The Journey of Natty Gann (1985)

Un Magico Natale (1985)

Mr. Boogedy (1986)

Fuzzbucket (1986)

Casebusters (1986)

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Flight of the Navigator (1986)

The Christmas Star (1986)

Benji the Hunted (1987)

Tre scapoli e un bebè (1987)

Willow (1988)

Chi ha incastrato Roger Rabbit (1988)

Oliver & Company (1988)

Cip e Ciop Agenti speciali (1989)

Tesoro mi si sono ristretti i ragazzi (1989)

Turner & Hooch (1989)

Cheetah (1989)

La Sirenetta (1989)

Ducktales: The Movie (1990)

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Tre scapoli e una bimba (1990)

White Fang (1991)

Shipwrecked (1991)

The Rocketeer (1991)

La Bella e la Bestia (1991)

Gli Strilloni (1992)

Sister Act (1992)

Tesoro, mi si è allargato il ragazzino (1992)

Goof Troop (1992)

Aladdin (1992)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)

The Sandlot (1993)

Life With Mikey (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Bonkers (1993)

Boy Meets World (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

I Tre Moschettieri (1993)

Sister Act 2 (1993)

Iron Will (1994)

Blank Check (1994)

Thumbelina (1994)

The Return of Jafar (1994)

Il Re Leone (1994)

Camp Nowhere (1994)

Fantastic Four (1994)

Gargoyles (1994)

The Santa Clause (1994)

Heavyweights (1995)

Tall Tale (1995)

A Goofy Movie (1995)

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Pocahontas (1995)

Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)

A Kid in King Arthur’s Court (1995)

Timon & Pumbaa (1995)

Frank and Ollie (1995)

Toy Story (1995)

Tom and Huck (1995)

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

James and the Giant Peach (1996)

Il Gobbo di Notre Dame (1996)

Kazaam (1996)

Jack (1996)

Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)

First Kid (1996)

Quack Pack (1996)

La carica dei 101 (1996)

That Darn Cat (1997)

Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)

Tesoro, ci siamo ristretti anche noi (1997)

Smart Guy (1997)

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (1997)

Hercules (1997)

Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)

Recess (1997)

La Bella e la Bestia: Un magico Natale (1997)

Flubber (1997)

Ruby Bridges (1998)

Silver Surfer (1998)

Belle’s Magical World (1998)

Meet the Deedles (1998)

Miracle at Midnight (1998)

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (1998)

Mulan (1998)

You Lucky Dog (1998)

The Parent Trap (1998)

Pocahontas II (1998)

Brink! (1998)

The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story (1998)

Out of the Box (1998)

Halloweentown (1998)

Il Re Leone 2 (1998)

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

A Bug’s Life (1998)

Mighty Joe Young (1998)

So Weird (1999)

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999

My Favorite Martian (1999)

Doug’s 1st Movie (1999)

10 cose che odio di te (1999)

Can of Worms (1999)

The Thirteenth Year (1999)

Star Wars: La Minaccia Fantasma (1999)

Smart House (1999)

L’Ispettore Gadget (1999)

Johnny Tsunami (1999)

Genius (1999)

Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)

The Avengers: United They Stand (1999)

Annie (1999)

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999)

Horse Sense (1999)

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Fantasia 2000 (2000)

Up, Up and Away (2000)

The Color of Friendship (2000)

The Tigger Movie (2000)

An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)

Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale (2000)

Alley Cats Strike (2000)

Rip Girls (2000)

Miracle in Lane 2 (2000)

Dinosaur (2000)

Stepsister From Planet Weird (2000)

Even Stevens (2000)

The Kid (2000)

Ready to Run (2000)

Quints (2000)

The Other Me (2000)

La Sirenetta 2 (2000)

Remember the Titans (2000)

Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)

Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)

La carica dei 102 (2000)

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)

Le follie dell’Imperatore (2000)

Zenon: The Zequel (2001)

Lizzie McGuire (2001)

The Book of Pooh (2001)

Recess: School’s Out (2001)

Motocrossed (2001)

Lilli e il vagabondo 2 (2001)

The Luck of the Irish (2001)

Hounded (2001)

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

The Jennie Project (2001)

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Jumping Ship (2001)

The Poof Point (2001)

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Twas the Night (2001)

Three Days (2001)

Snow Dogs (2002)

Double Teamed (2002)

Return to Never Land (2002)

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)

Cadet Kelly (2002)

Il Gobbo di Notre Dame II (2002)

Tru Confessions (2002)

Star Wars: L’Attacco dei Cloni (2002)

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Get a Clue (2002)

Tarzan & Jane (2002)

The Country Bears (2002)

Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)

A Ring of Endless Light (2002)

The Scream Team (2002)

Tuck Everlasting (2002)

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

Treasure Planet (2002)

You Wish! (2003)

101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure (2003)

The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

L’Ispettore Gadget 2 (2003)

Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

Right on Track (2003)

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)

Alla ricerca di Nemo (2003)

The Even Stevens Movie (2003)

Pirati dei Caraibi: La maledizione della prima luna (2003)

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off (2003)

Freaky Friday (2003)

The Cheetah Girls (2003)

Stitch! The Movie (2003)

Deep Blue (2003)

Brother Bear (2003) Full-Court Miracle (2003)

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Recess: All Growed Down (2003)

Recess: Taking the 5th Grade (2003)

The Young Black Stallion (2003)

Pixel Perfect (2004)

Teacher’s Pet (2004)

Miracle (2004)

Il Re Leone 3 (2004)

Quanto è difficile essere teenager (2004)

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)

Going to the Mat (2004)

Home on the Range (2004)

Sacred Planet (2004)

Zenon: Z3 (2004)

America’s Heart and Soul (2004)

Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)

Tiger Cruise (2004)

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004)

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)

Halloweentown High (2004)

Gli Incredibili (2004)

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)

Now You See It… (2005)

Aliens of the Deep (2005)

Mulan II (2005)

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

The Pacifier (2005)

Millions (2005)

Buffalo Dreams (2005)

Ice Princess (2005)

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)

How Dogs Got Their Shapes (2005)

Star Wars: La Vendetta dei Sith (2005)

Go Figure (2005)

Herbie: Il Super Maggiolino (2005)

Life Is Ruff (2005)

Valiant (2005)

The Proud Family Movie (2005)

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

Twitches (2005)

Chicken Little (2005)

Le Cronache di Narnia: Il Leone, la Strega e l’Armadio (2005)

Once Upon a Mattress (2005)

Kronk’s New Groove (2005)

High School Musical (2006)

Roving Mars (2006)

The Emperor’s New School (2006)

Bambi II (2006)

Eight Below (2006)

The Shaggy Dog (2006)

Cow Belles (2006)

The Wild (2006)

Cars (2006)

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Leroy & Stitch (2006)

Pirati dei Caraibi: La maledizione del forziere fantasma (2006)

Scrittrice per caso (2006)

The Replacements (2006)

Invincible (2006)

The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)

Flicka (2006)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)

Jump In! (2007)

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)

Meet the Robinsons (2007)

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)

My Friends Tigger & Pooh (2007)

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)

The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)

Ratatouille (2007)

High School Musical 2 (2007)

Phineas and Ferb (2007)

Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan (2007)

The Game Plan (2007)

Twitches Too (2007)

Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007)

Dan in Real Life (2007)

Snowglobe (2007)

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)

Minutemen (2008)

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008)

College Road Trip (2008)

Iron Man (2008)

Le Cronache di Narnia: Il Principe Caspian (2008)

Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed (2008)

Camp Rock (2008)

WALL-E (2008)

The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning (2008)

The Suite Life on Deck (2008)

High School Musical 3 (2008)

Tinker Bell (2008)

Bolt (2008)

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (2008)

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)

Dadnapped (2009)

Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)

Kingdom of the Blue Whale (2009)

Hannah Montana: Il Film (2009)

Hatching Pete (2009)

JONAS (2009)

Trail of the Panda (2009)

Easter Island Unsolved (2009)

Princess Protection Program (2009)

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)

Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Skyrunners (2009)

Starstruck (2010)

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Diario di una schiappa (2010)

Good Luck Charlie (2010)

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Den Brother (2010)

Camp Rock 2 (2010)

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)

Journey to Shark Eden (2010)

Secretariat (2010)

Great Migrations (2010)

Shake It Up (2010)

Avalon High (2010)

Tangled (2010)

TRON: Legacy (2010)

Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011)

Wings of Life (Feature) (2011)

The Suite Life Movie (2011)

Lemonade Mouth (2011) African Cats (2011)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)

Kickin’ It (2011)

Cars 2 (2011)

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011)

Teen Spirit (2011)

Jessie (2011)

Brain Games (2011)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011)

Geek Charming (2011)

The Muppets (2011)

Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! (2011)

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

Chimpanzee (2012)

Violetta (2012)

TRON: Uprising (2012)

Let It Shine (2012)

Gravity Falls (2012)

Brave – Ribelle (2012)

Secrets of the King Cobra (2012)

Crash & Bernstein (2012)

Girl vs. Monster (2012)

Secret of the Wings (2012)

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (2012)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Life Below Zero (2013)

Avengers Assemble (2013)

Monsters University (2013)

Teen Beach Movie (2013)

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)

Super Buddies (2013)

Sharks of Lost Island (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Frozen (2013)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Miracle Landing on the Hudson (2014)

Cloud 9 (2014)

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe (2014)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (2014)

Bears (2014)

Zapped (2014)

Guardiani della Galassia (2014)

How to Build a Better Boy (2014)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (2014)

The Evermoor Chronicles (2014)

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Bad Hair Day (2015)

Monkey Kingdom (2015)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015

Inside Out (2015)

Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015)

Best Friends Whenever (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Descendants (2015)

PJ Masks (2015) The Muppets – Series (2015)

Invisible Sister (2015) The Lion Guard (2015)

The Good Dinosaur (2015) Wild Yellowstone (2015)

Star Wars: Il Risveglio della Forza (2015)

L’ultima tempesta (2016)

Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016)

Zootropolis (2016)

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016)

World’s Greatest Dogs (2016)

Adventures in Babysitting (2016)

Finding Dory (2016)

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)

Bizaardvark (2016)

Il Grande Gigante Gentile (2016)

Elena of Avalor (2016)

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Queen of Katwe (2016)

Milo Murphy’s Law (2016)

The Swap (2016)

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity (2016)

Oceania (2016)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Before the Flood (2016)

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures (2017)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017)

Atlantis Rising (2017)

Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017)

Origins: The Journey of Humankind (2017)

Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)

Andi Mack (2017)

Puppy Dog Pals (2017)

Born in China (2017)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (2017)

Cars 3 (2017)

Earth Live (2017)

Descendants 2 (2017)

Raven’s Home (2017)

Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)

Breaking2 (2017)

Inhumans (2017)

Vampirina (2017)

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron (2017)

Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special (2017)

Man Among Cheetahs (2017)

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)

Planet of the Birds (2018)

Zombies (2018)

Giants of the Deep Blue (2018)

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (2018)

Muppet Babies (2018)

Into the Okavango (2018)

Drain the Oceans (2018)

Legend of the Three Caballeros (2018)

Big City Greens (2018)

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)

Freaky Friday (2018)

Science Fair (2018)

Free Solo (2018)

Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story (2018)

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)

Star Wars Resistance (2018)

Coop & Cami Ask the World (2018)

Mars: Inside SpaceX (2018)

Mission to the Sun (2018)

The Flood (2018)

Life-Size 2 (2018)

Tree Climbing Lions (2018)

Paris to Pittsburgh (2018)

Sydney to the Max (2019)

Kim Possible (2019)

Fast Layne (2019)

Into the Grand Canyon (2019)

The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great (2019)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Dumbo (2019)

Hostile Planet (2019)

Amphibia (2019)

Apollo: Missions to the Moon (2019)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (2019)

Kingdom of the White Wolf (2019)

Marvel’s Hero Project (2019)

One Day at Disney (2019)

Encore! (2019)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019)

Noelle (2019)

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Ecco le serie TV:

Spider-Woman (1979)

Spider-Man (1967)

L’Uomo Ragno e i suoi fantastici amici (1983)

X-Men (1992)

Iron Man (1994)

I Fantastici Quattro (1994)

Spider-Man (1994)

L’incredibile Hulk (1996)

Silver Surfer (1998)

I Vendicatori (1999)

Spider-Man Unlimited (1999)

X-Men: Evolution (2000)

I Fantastici Quattro (2006)

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2009)

Wolverine e gli X-Men (2008)

Avengers – I più potenti eroi della Terra (2010)

Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)

Avengers Assemble (2016)

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)

Guardiani della Galassia (2015)

Spider-Man (2017)

Diary of a Female President (2019)

Love, Simon (2019)

Lizzie McGuire (2019)

Monsters At Work (2019)

Muppets Now (2019)

The Mandalorian (2019)