Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra con 16 GB di RAM?

The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB.

It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option.

108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide.

5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min.

— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020