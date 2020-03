Oppo Find X2 Neo simile al Reno3 Pro 5G?

Exclusive: OPPO will launch 4th device in the Find X2 series after Find X2 Lite. This one is called the Find X2 Neo, with a design seemingly similar to the Chinese variant of OPPO Reno3 Pro but a new colour option. #OPPO #FindX2 #OPPOFindX2

Link: https://t.co/vKrAPRmJF7 pic.twitter.com/4pqWa4KEVw

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 27, 2020