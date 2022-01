Samsung Galaxy S22: ecco il video teaser UFFICIALE

You will be able to delete shadow in image with"Object Eraser"

for Night Mode“Tetra Bining” used S22/S22+

the #GalaxyS22Ultra it uses“Nono Bining”

The pixel size has been enlarged from 1.8 to 2.4

It is possible to move between the frames by the type of lighting of the place using pic.twitter.com/jaifRBquDw

— Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) January 24, 2022