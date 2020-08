Doppia fotocamera principale per Google Pixel 5?

It has already been leaked but, cause so many of you asked me to share my own, this is your closest look yet at which I assume #Google will soon launch as #Pixel5.

360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions on behalf of my Friends @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/hYFls0hQAJ pic.twitter.com/bpDYfuUTfT

— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 21, 2020