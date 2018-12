Huawei P20 e Mate 10 ricevono Android 9 Pie

It's time to experience #EMUI 9.0 on your favorite #HUAWEI device. If you own one of these devices, EMUI 9.0 will be with you very soon! Stay tuned.#HigherIntelligence #HUAWEIMate10 #HUAWEIMate10Pro #HUAWEIP20#HUAWEIP20Pro #HonorPlay #HonorView10 #Honor10 pic.twitter.com/UOeFVd8UPU

— EMUI (@HuaweiEMUI) December 18, 2018